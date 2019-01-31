|
|[July 31, 2018]
|
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Releases 2018 State of IT Training Report
New
Horizons Computer Learning Centers, the largest IT training company
in the world, published new research in its 2018 State of IT Training
report.
The 10-page report dives into the top IT training methods, technology
priorities and challenges facing modern businesses. New Horizons
surveyed hundreds of companies across more than 10 industries to gather
new data.
New Horizons' research emphasizes the need to prioritize corporate
training as IT and cybersecurity become more complex. According to the
report, only 12 percent of companies believe their IT training strategy
is "very effective."
"Business technology is evolving fast, and companies need well-trained
employees if they want to stay ahead of the curve," said Mark Tucker, VP
of Marketing. "Investing in IT training is one of the best ways to
ensure your company stays knowledgeable, relevant and competitive for
years to come."
The report's key findings include:
-
11 percent of comanies believe there is sufficient training available
for their technology needs
-
Instructor-led classes are the most preferred training method
-
Strengthening cybersecurity capabilities is a top technology priority
for businesses in 2018
Read the full 2018 State of IT Training report here.
New Horizons has been named one of the top 20 IT training companies by
TrainingIndustry.com for 10 consecutive years. The company offers more
than 2,500 expert-led IT training courses in 250 learning centers across
50 countries around the world.
About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
As the world's largest independent IT training company, New
Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons
IT and business training solutions have kept businesses - from startups
to global enterprises - ahead of the technology curve for more than 35
years. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training
investment with learning methods that meet the styles, demands and
schedules of management and employees.
New Horizons is a certified Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning
competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized
Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training
Center. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com.
