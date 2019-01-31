[July 31, 2018] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Releases 2018 State of IT Training Report

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, the largest IT training company in the world, published new research in its 2018 State of IT Training report. The 10-page report dives into the top IT training methods, technology priorities and challenges facing modern businesses. New Horizons surveyed hundreds of companies across more than 10 industries to gather new data. New Horizons' research emphasizes the need to prioritize corporate training as IT and cybersecurity become more complex. According to the report, only 12 percent of companies believe their IT training strategy is "very effective." "Business technology is evolving fast, and companies need well-trained employees if they want to stay ahead of the curve," said Mark Tucker, VP of Marketing. "Investing in IT training is one of the best ways to ensure your company stays knowledgeable, relevant and competitive for years to come." The report's key findings include: 11 percent of comanies believe there is sufficient training available for their technology needs

Instructor-led classes are the most preferred training method

Strengthening cybersecurity capabilities is a top technology priority for businesses in 2018



Read the full 2018 State of IT Training report here. New Horizons has been named one of the top 20 IT training companies by TrainingIndustry.com for 10 consecutive years. The company offers more than 2,500 expert-led IT training courses in 250 learning centers across 50 countries around the world.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers As the world's largest independent IT training company, New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT and business training solutions have kept businesses - from startups to global enterprises - ahead of the technology curve for more than 35 years. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment with learning methods that meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons is a certified Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005964/en/

