|[July 31, 2018]
New Relic Delivers Distributed Tracing
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced the general availability of
New Relic distributed tracing. Customers, such as Dealer.com and others,
are now leveraging New Relic distributed tracing to better understand
the performance of applications running in modern, complex architectures.
As more and more companies increasingly adopt distributed application
architectures, the ability to track the performance of a single request
across all the services and microservices involved becomes essential.
New Relic's distributed tracing provides DevOps teams with the ability
to trace the path of a single request to understand a complex system,
discover what is causing latencies for that request, find where an error
originated, and identify opportunities to optimize code to improve
customer experience.
Key Features of New Relic's Distributed Tracing
Distributed tracing is an important addition to the New Relic platform,
designed to give software teams an easy way to manage the performance of
modern environments.
-
Automatic instrumentation to get up and running quickly -
features built-in trace instrumentation for hundreds of frameworks and
libraries out-of-the-box, so customers see immediate value, and avoid
the toil of having to manually instrument their code.
-
Depth of detail across modern and traditional systems - the
combination of distributed tracing, in conjunction with New Relic's
existing tracing functionality, is purpose-built for organizations
that are in the process of transitioning to microservices
environments. New Relic offers both tracing solutions in one powerful
platform that delivers visibility into infrastructure, application,
and customer experience.
-
Powerful analytics to quickly find root causes - DevOps teams
can easily add custom attributes to traces so they can narrow problems
down to individual customers, accounts, or any other dimension of
theirbusiness using advanced filtering. They can also create
dashboards using trace information filtered to specific attributes.
-
Delivers immediate value - New Relic's SaaS (News - Alert) platform delivers
value as soon as the agent is deployed. There is no infrastructure to
provision, secure, or run. DevOps teams can focus on delivering
software for their customers, not instrumenting and building their
monitoring solution.
"With our flexible, out-of-the-box instrumentation and deep performance
data, New Relic's distributed tracing empowers fast-moving DevOps teams
to cut through the complexity of modern architectures," said Nadya Duke
Boone, vice president of product management, New Relic. "Our customers
don't have to choose between a solution with automatic or manual
instrumentation; New Relic delivers both, integrated with all the other
tools and data in the New Relic platform essential for monitoring modern
software environments."
"We've found New Relic's distributed tracing to be super-easy to
integrate with," said Andrew Potter, senior developer at Dealer.com, a
Cox (News - Alert) Automotive brand. "With New Relic, we simply updated our agent, and
all of the sudden we had distributed tracing. It was a great experience."
Pricing and availability
New Relic distributed tracing is now available to all APM (News - Alert) Pro customers.
To learn how to get started today, please visit New
Relic Documentation. For more information, please visit the New
Relic Blog.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
