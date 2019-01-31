[July 31, 2018] New Certification Program Developed for Risk Assessment Professionals

SANTA FE, N.M., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shared Assessments Program is pleased to announce an expansion of its certification program to include the Certified Third Party Risk Assessor (CTPRA) individual designation. The CTPRA certification validates skills and knowledge within specific IT risk controls that an experienced assessor needs in order to perform a thorough risk assessment of a third party provider. CTPRA holders will demonstrate knowledge of various assessment concepts and principals, including: Fundamentals of risk assessments, monitoring and management

Assessment administrative controls, including various frameworks, standards, and organizational security.

Assessment IT risk controls, including network, server and application security. "The Certified Third Party Risk Assessor (CTPRA) certification from the Shared Assessments Program provides an in-depth examination of the specialized skills and IT knowledge an experienced assessor must have in order to effectively evaluate a third party vendor. Too often, assessments are performed utilizing a checklist approach without critical thought. This certification enhances the knowledge an assessor must have in order to thoroughly analyze the risk controls of a third pary provider," says Paul Poh, Managing Partner, Tixzy Consulting.



Studies continue to demonstrate an industry shortage of proper skills and expertise required to manage components of a third party risk management program, along with a shortage of dedicated organizational resources to support such professional development. The CTPRA certification seeks to provide a solution for such shortage by offering individuals a comprehensive examination of risk assessment best practices, and as a result, organizations will increase their commitment to third party management security by maintain qualified staff members. Along with the existing Certified Third Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) designation, which validates expertise throughout the entire vendor management lifecycle, the Shared Assessments Program continues to provide valuable educational resources for the third party risk management community. The first CTPRA certification workshop and exam will be held virtually from September 26-28, 2018 with live instructor-led discussion. You may register and view upcoming class dates by visiting the Shared Assessments certification website here.

About the Shared Assessments Program

As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups and special projects. Our papers, articles and research studies are written and conducted by industry leaders – members of Shared Assessments Program Awareness Groups, The Santa Fe Group's partners, consultants and advisors – and cover the hottest, member-driven topics in risk management and business innovation. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk sensitive environment in your organization. MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Wagner, Communications Manager

O: 505-466-6434

kellyy@santa-fe-group.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-certification-program-developed-for-risk-assessment-professionals-300687592.html SOURCE Shared Assessments

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]