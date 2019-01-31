[July 31, 2018] New trivia app lets users channel their inner Alex Trebek

The "YouTube for live game shows" launches today letting users host their own live streaming trivia games and earn real-life rewards. TORONTO, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - The live streaming trivia revolution takes a huge leap forward today with the launch of Showdown Live, an interactive mobile app that lets users not only play, but also create live trivia games, spanning any subject at any time of the day or night. Showdown Live democratizes live streaming trivia by taking the game host out of the sound- studio and into the home of every single user. Now anyone can channel their inner game-show host, leading their own trivia game in any category, and at any time of their choosing. Games are comprised of either six or 12 questions each, and the fastest correct answer wins the round. Now players never need to worry about being eliminated again. "We're huge champions of the new mobile game show trend, but we were frustrated by the restrictive game times and lack of choices for the hosts and topics," said Michael Dawson, President of Eventstream Inc., the company that created Showdown Live. "We really want to let our users choose which hosts they want to ollow and which trivia categories they want to compete in. On the flip side, hosts not only get to entertain viewers in subjects they're passionate about, but also build a loyal fan base and earn rewards while doing it."



Showdown Live also offers real-life rewards in the app, which are earned not just by winning games, but by simply using the app. When users play, create, win or share games in the app, they receive digital coins which can be redeemed for gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Walmart or Bestbuy. There's no limit to how many coins users can earn or how many gift cards they can get. Showdown Live also fosters community engagement by allowing players to subscribe to the creators that they love and giving them praise in the comment section. When games are completed, players are ranked on the global leaderboard, affording them bragging rights as they compare their ranking against their friends.

Showdown Live is available for download in the App Store and Google Play and is currently available in the US, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit showdown.live. About Eventstream Eventstream is a full-service virtual events agency located in Toronto, Ontario. The company helps organizations connect virtually with audiences around the world through live streaming products and services. They have worked with over 200 brands to their events online over the past seven years and specialize in on-site live streaming and webcasting. More information about Eventstream can be found on their website at www.eventstream.ca. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trivia-app-lets-users-channel-their-inner-alex-trebek-300688827.html SOURCE Eventstream

