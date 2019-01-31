|
|[July 30, 2018]
New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming
investor conference presentations.
Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and Chief Product Officer Jim
Gochee will present at:
Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications
Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Sachleben will present at:
KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum in
Vail on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. MT.
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday,
September 13, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. PT.
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the invetor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the events, replays will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
