New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
[July 30, 2018]

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and Chief Product Officer Jim Gochee will present at:

  • Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Sachleben will present at:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. MT.
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the invetor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.


New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


