New Chairman of the Board Appointed by iKOMG
[July 30, 2018]

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

iKO Media Group, a leading global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Mr. David Treadway as Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

Mr. Treadway is an experienced Director in international businesses in the broadcast & media, communications and technology sectors with strategic skills and extensive experience in managing growth. Mr. Treadway brings with him over 30 years experience in the media industry spent in senior management, investments, business development and sales in major broadcast and distribution companies such as Telewest (now Virgin Media), WRN Broadcast, RR Media and MX1.

"I am delighted to be part of such an innovative and creaive team. iKO Media Group is rapidly growing and heading towards becoming a global leader in distribution services as well as a host of other boutique services," said Mr. Treadway. "I am looking forward to utilizing my experience in the industry to help project iKO forward and enable the company to meet future milestones for growth."



About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.


This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service.  As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit http://www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact - iKOMG
Yael Ayalon
Marketing Manager
ya@ikomg.com  

SOURCE iKO Media Group


