[July 27, 2018] New Method for Measuring Digital Marketing and Advertising ROI to Debut in Sacramento

Aaron Opfell, a nationally recognized digital advertising and lead generation expert, and president of Sacramento digital ad firm SearcherMagnet, will be presenting a workshop designed to help local businesses understand how to measure the ROI on their digital advertising dollars and identify wasteful ad spending. The workshop came out of an observation that Opfell made after seeing many businesses shifting more of their advertising dollars into digital, but still being haphazard about the measurement of the ROI and auditing for wasteful spending. "This could be costing businesses thousands of dollars, as well as many lost business opportunities," Opfell said. The first workshop will be held Tuesday, July 31st from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at The Urban Hive, located at 1601 Alhambra Blvd., Suite 100, Sacramento, CA (News - Alert) 95816 in the Cannery Building. The workshop, Measuring Digital: Holding Ads Accountable to ROI, RAS and ROMI, will help businesses learn in simple terms how to hold digital advertising accountable to sales results; and how to track, measure and leverage Marketing ROI to know what's actually working.



This is an ideal workshop for anyone responsible for the marketing or advertising function, as well as CEO's, CFO's or others who want to better understand how to measure ROI with digital advertising. General Admission is just $25 and for Urban Hive members tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.measuringdigital.com.

About SearcherMagnet SearcherMagnet is a digital advertising agency established in 2008. CEO and Founder Aaron Opfell is the author of Click Into Lead: Strategies for Internet Lead Generation and a frequent speaker for groups including Hackerlab, SARTA, the SBA and Google (News - Alert) . Based in Sacramento, the company has grown to provide search and digital marketing services to clients around the world, in multiple languages, from small business to Fortune 500 clients alike. SearcherMagnet primarily serves clients in the legal, lending, and training and consulting industries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005602/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]