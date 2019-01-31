[July 26, 2018] New Video Blog Tackles Issues Unique to Injury Professionals

Sana Khan, M.D., Ph.D., has been named the host of the new video blog "The Experts." The blog brings leading industry experts together every month to discuss the most pressing issues facing professionals who are involved in the diagnosis, treatment, insurance billing and litigation of workers' compensation and personal injury cases. Dr. Khan is a renowned radiologist, researcher and entrepreneur who has built diagnostic radiology centers across the nation. He is uniquely positioned to be the host of "The Experts Blog" given his extensive experience with diagnosing musculoskeletal injuries and consulting on Med-legal, personal injury and workers' compensation cases for over two decades. "There isn't a forum in the field of injury that provides timely, up-to-date information that professionals can use to provide better care to their patients or better represent their clients," Dr. Khan said. "With this monthly video blog, we're hoping to change that."



Dr. Khan interviews industry experts every month to discuss a variety of topics including: how to improve communication between physicians, attorneys and the insurance company in a personal injury case, why you need to manage motorcycle accidents differently than car accidents, why two radiologists can give you different opinions on the same set of diagnostic images, how MRI scans can give you a false-negative image, everything you need to know about back injuries and specialized MRI techniques to help definitively diagnose traumatic brain injuries. In the first episode of the blog, Dr. Khan interviews insurance expert James Mathis to discuss why there is a disconnect between insurers, physicians and patients and how to fix it.

To subscribe to The Experts and to watch this episode, please go to http://theexperts.blog/. Subscribers will get new blog episodes delivered straight to their inbox every month. "The Experts Blog" reaches lawyers, physicians, radiologists, chiropractors and insurance industry professionals across the U.S. every month. It's the first resource of its kind dedicated to providing ongoing education for professionals involved in personal injury and workers compensation cases. To learn more, please visit http://theexperts.blog/.

