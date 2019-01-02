New Relic Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring Suites

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced today that they were named a 2018 Gartner (News - Alert) Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring Suites. Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring Suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications. To learn more about this definition, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm.

To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. New Relic received 277 reviews and the highest score for this distinction in this market, a 4.6 out of 5 rating, for all of its products as of July 25, 2018.

Some of the reviews that contributed to New Relic's recognition are:







"Since the founding of the company, our priority has always been on our customers and delivering a flawless end-user experience of our software. That's why this acknowledgment matters so much to us," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "We pride ourselves on the ubiquity of the adoption of our software within our customer-base. It's our mission to make this category easy and a joy to use."

In March 2018, New Relic was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the sixth consecutive time. To learn more about this distinction, visit https://newrelic.com/press-release/20180321.

The reviews that contributed to New Relic's recognition and other information provided through third-party websites herein are the opinions of select customers and New Relic does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

