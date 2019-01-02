|
|[July 26, 2018]
|
New Relic Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring Suites
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced today that they were named a 2018
Gartner (News - Alert) Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance
Monitoring Suites. Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring
Suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that
facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1)
Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing
and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations
(AIOps) for applications. To learn more about this definition, please
visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm.
To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice, a vendor must
have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of
4.2 stars or higher. New Relic received 277
reviews and the highest score for this distinction in this market, a
4.6 out of 5 rating, for all of its products as of July 25, 2018.
Some of the reviews that contributed to New Relic's recognition are:
Read more reviews for New Relic here: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm/vendor/newrelic/ratings.
"Since the founding of the company, our priority has always been on our
customers and delivering a flawless end-user experience of our software.
That's why this acknowledgment matters so much to us," said Lew Cirne,
CEO and founder, New Relic. "We pride ourselves on the ubiquity of the
adoption of our software within our customer-base. It's our mission to
make this category easy and a joy to use."
In March 2018, New Relic was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic
Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the sixth
consecutive time. To learn more about this distinction, visit https://newrelic.com/press-release/20180321.
The reviews that contributed to New Relic's recognition and other
information provided through third-party websites herein are the
opinions of select customers and New Relic does not endorse or guarantee
the accuracy or completeness of such information.
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT
software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and
technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more
insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve
their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their
customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified
reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by
the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their
own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer
Insights, and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as
further described here, and are not
intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
