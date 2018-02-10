|
|[July 25, 2018]
New Augusta Branch Opened by National Mortgage Lender PrimeLending
National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital
Company, announces the opening of a new office to serve the Augusta (News - Alert),
Georgia area. The branch is located at 609 Ponder Place, Unit B, Evans,
GA 30809.
The new location is being led by branch manager Bob Lacey (NMLS: 642479)
and his team of local mortgage experts.
"We're looking forward to bringing a higher level of service excellence
to local homebuyers by combining our Augusta-area expertise with the
national strength, stability and support of PrimeLending," said Lacey.
"We're now able to offer a wider variety of mortgage options, including
new construction, renovation and refinance loans, making us the go-to
lender for Central Savannah River-Area borrowers."
PrimeLending has been known for making home loans simple for more than
30 years. With a 96% customer satisfaction rating1 and more
than 7,000 5-Star Zillow® reviews nationwide, PrimeLending continues to
solidify its ranking as a top 10 national purchase lender.2
To learn more about the Augusta branch, be sure to visit its website at https://lo.primelending.com/augusta.
About PrimeLending
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a proven powerhouse in home
lending, combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast
service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique
needs. We're a Top 10 national home lender2 relentlessly
focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership
goals. Whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home, the
PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states,
helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding
experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30
years, we're proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction
rating and become homeowners' lender for life. PrimeLending is a wholly
owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at
PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.
1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third
party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the
rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have
received a 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating.
2 As reported by Marketrac, powered by CoreLogic® for
purchase units nationally for 2012-2017.
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (NMLS No.: 13649), is a wholly
owned subsidiary of a state-chartered bank and is an exempt lender in
GA. V010918
