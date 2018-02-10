[July 25, 2018] New Augusta Branch Opened by National Mortgage Lender PrimeLending

National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, announces the opening of a new office to serve the Augusta (News - Alert) , Georgia area. The branch is located at 609 Ponder Place, Unit B, Evans, GA 30809. The new location is being led by branch manager Bob Lacey (NMLS: 642479) and his team of local mortgage experts. "We're looking forward to bringing a higher level of service excellence to local homebuyers by combining our Augusta-area expertise with the national strength, stability and support of PrimeLending," said Lacey. "We're now able to offer a wider variety of mortgage options, including new construction, renovation and refinance loans, making us the go-to lender for Central Savannah River-Area borrowers." PrimeLending has been known for making home loans simple for more than 30 years. With a 96% customer satisfaction rating1 and more than 7,000 5-Star Zillow® reviews nationwide, PrimeLending continues to solidify its ranking as a top 10 national purchase lender.2 To learn more about the Augusta branch, be sure to visit its website at https://lo.primelending.com/augusta.



About PrimeLending PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a proven powerhouse in home lending, combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique needs. We're a Top 10 national home lender2 relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals. Whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home, the PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we're proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating and become homeowners' lender for life. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have received a 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating. 2 As reported by Marketrac, powered by CoreLogic® for purchase units nationally for 2012-2017. PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (NMLS No.: 13649), is a wholly owned subsidiary of a state-chartered bank and is an exempt lender in GA. V010918 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005704/en/

