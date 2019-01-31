|
|[July 24, 2018]
|
New Frontier Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing July 27, 2018
New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC.U) (the "Company") announced
that, commencing July 27, 2018, holders of the units sold in the
Company's initial public offering of 28,750,000 units completed on July
3, 2018 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and
warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants
that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbols "NFC" and "NFC WS," respectively. Units that are not separated
will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"NFC.U."
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall
there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a
prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC (Address: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010; Tel:
(800) 221-1037; Email: newyork.prospectus@credit-uisse.com);
UBS Securities LLC (Address: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019; Tel:
888-827-7275; Email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com).
About New Frontier Corporation
New Frontier Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed
by New Frontier Public Holding Ltd., an affiliate of New Frontier Group,
for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset
acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business
combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a
business combination target in any business or industry, the Company
intends to focus its search for a target with operations or prospects in
the healthcare, technology or education sectors in China. New Frontier
Group is a China-focused investment group that invests in, builds and
operates diversified businesses in the Chinese new economy sectors.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and
the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be
given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms
described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be
used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company,
including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's
registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed
with the SEC (News - Alert). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005725/en/
