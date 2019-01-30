|
New Videojet Thermal Transfer Overprinter with Built-in Code Assurance Capabilities Offers Manufacturers a Superior User Experience
Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing
solutions, is proud to introduce the Videojet 6230 Thermal Transfer
Overprinter (TTO), an easy-to-use printer that helps manufacturers
reduce flexible packaging coding errors and improve Total Cost of
Ownership (TCO).
Videojet understands that manufacturers require a reliable and adaptable
solution to help ensure codes are printed correctly and accurately, time
after time. The Videojet 6230 TTO is designed to meet these needs and
offer an exceptional user experience with code assurance capabilities.
Utilizing the latest in Videojet technology, the 6230 printer features a
simple cassette design that allows for long production runs. Its 700m
ribbon length is much longer than ribbons typically used for hot stamp
printers and necessitates fewer ribbon changes versus other competitive
TTO systems. This helps to maximize production uptime and when a ribbon
change is necessary, the 6230 printer makes it safe and easy.
The simple maintenance of the 6230 printer helps to deliver an
industry-leading low cost of ownership solution. Moreover, the airless
printer design not only eliminates the need for compressed air but
features fewer wear parts through the exclusion of air hoses and
connectors. Printer components are fast and easy to replace, helping
ensure that production is up and running as quickly as possible. The
unique printhead is also designed for maximum uptime since it is easy to
change and requires no additional operator intervention to return to
printing functionality.
Designed to withstand typical production line environments, and with its
inventive design, the 6230 printer easily integrates into most
production lines, even those with space limitations.
"Manufacturers have lacked flexibility when hoosing how they want to
operate their Thermal Transfer Overprinter," explains Heidi Wright,
Business Unit Manager TTO at Videojet Technologies. "With an intuitive
5" color touchscreen controller and one-touch job selection
functionality, the Videojet 6230 is an easy-to-operate printer and an
ideal solution for manufacturers who wish to migrate from hot stamping
technology. Aside from the touchscreen user interface, the Videojet 6230
offers manufacturers multiple options when choosing how to operate their
printer, including via an Android (News - Alert) phone."
Code Assurance comes standard with the 6230 printer. Manufacturers can
benefit from simple code creation with VideojetConnect™ Design or
CLARiSOFT™ software, helping to reduce operator interactions and
resulting in fewer user errors and product waste and rework. The WYSIWYG
print preview functionality allows operators to confirm the correct code
is selected. A real-time clock stamp avoids date errors, helping to
reduce recall risk.
Available with optional Bluetooth® capability and with the use of the
compatible Bluetooth USB adaptor, the 6230 printer can also be
controlled from an Android phone rather than a HMI. With this feature
activated, manufacturers can use an Android phone OS 4.4.4 or higher as
a graphical user interface, a memory stick to transfer jobs, and barcode
job selection functionality. This simplifies operator interaction with
the printer and production line.
Wright concludes, "Videojet continues to invest in product research and
development. We are very pleased that this new Thermal Transfer
Overprinter offers manufacturers a solution to help reduce flexible
packaging coding errors and improve total cost of ownership."
For more information about the new Videojet 6230 Thermal Transfer
Overprinter, call 800-843-3610 or visit www.videojet.com.
About Videojet Technologies:
Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification
market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products,
application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal
is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods,
pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their
productivity, to help protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead
of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application
experts and technology leadership in continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal
inkjet (TIJ), laser marking, thermal transfer overprinting (TTO), case
coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than
345,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet
products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales,
application, service, and training support is provided by direct
operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In
addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400
distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.
