[July 24, 2018] New Videojet Thermal Transfer Overprinter with Built-in Code Assurance Capabilities Offers Manufacturers a Superior User Experience

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, is proud to introduce the Videojet 6230 Thermal Transfer Overprinter (TTO), an easy-to-use printer that helps manufacturers reduce flexible packaging coding errors and improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Videojet understands that manufacturers require a reliable and adaptable solution to help ensure codes are printed correctly and accurately, time after time. The Videojet 6230 TTO is designed to meet these needs and offer an exceptional user experience with code assurance capabilities. Utilizing the latest in Videojet technology, the 6230 printer features a simple cassette design that allows for long production runs. Its 700m ribbon length is much longer than ribbons typically used for hot stamp printers and necessitates fewer ribbon changes versus other competitive TTO systems. This helps to maximize production uptime and when a ribbon change is necessary, the 6230 printer makes it safe and easy. The simple maintenance of the 6230 printer helps to deliver an industry-leading low cost of ownership solution. Moreover, the airless printer design not only eliminates the need for compressed air but features fewer wear parts through the exclusion of air hoses and connectors. Printer components are fast and easy to replace, helping ensure that production is up and running as quickly as possible. The unique printhead is also designed for maximum uptime since it is easy to change and requires no additional operator intervention to return to printing functionality. Designed to withstand typical production line environments, and with its inventive design, the 6230 printer easily integrates into most production lines, even those with space limitations. "Manufacturers have lacked flexibility when hoosing how they want to operate their Thermal Transfer Overprinter," explains Heidi Wright, Business Unit Manager TTO at Videojet Technologies. "With an intuitive 5" color touchscreen controller and one-touch job selection functionality, the Videojet 6230 is an easy-to-operate printer and an ideal solution for manufacturers who wish to migrate from hot stamping technology. Aside from the touchscreen user interface, the Videojet 6230 offers manufacturers multiple options when choosing how to operate their printer, including via an Android (News - Alert) phone."



Code Assurance comes standard with the 6230 printer. Manufacturers can benefit from simple code creation with VideojetConnect™ Design or CLARiSOFT™ software, helping to reduce operator interactions and resulting in fewer user errors and product waste and rework. The WYSIWYG print preview functionality allows operators to confirm the correct code is selected. A real-time clock stamp avoids date errors, helping to reduce recall risk. Available with optional Bluetooth® capability and with the use of the compatible Bluetooth USB adaptor, the 6230 printer can also be controlled from an Android phone rather than a HMI. With this feature activated, manufacturers can use an Android phone OS 4.4.4 or higher as a graphical user interface, a memory stick to transfer jobs, and barcode job selection functionality. This simplifies operator interaction with the printer and production line.

Wright concludes, "Videojet continues to invest in product research and development. We are very pleased that this new Thermal Transfer Overprinter offers manufacturers a solution to help reduce flexible packaging coding errors and improve total cost of ownership." For more information about the new Videojet 6230 Thermal Transfer Overprinter, call 800-843-3610 or visit www.videojet.com. About Videojet Technologies: Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to help protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts and technology leadership in continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking, thermal transfer overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 345,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service, and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005137/en/

