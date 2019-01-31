|
|[July 24, 2018]
New Esri Connection to Microsoft Flow Offers Instant Mapping and Sharing of Field-Sourced Data
Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that
Survey123 for ArcGIS, Esri's smart-form-data gathering solution, will
now be offered as part of Microsoft (News - Alert) Flow's connector community.
Survey123 is a go-to field data collection application for field
personnel across industries such as utilities, manufacturing, facilities
management, and government due to its simple, intuitive, formcentric
data collection interface that combines the power of smart forms and
geography. Survey123 joins more than 215 connectors available through
Flow, a cloud-based service that makes it easier to automate common
tasks and business processes across applications and services.
"Our mobile users have been seeking a way to automate processes every
time someone sends or submits data from Survey123," said Jeff Peters,
director of global business development, Esri. "By becoming part of the
connector community, valuable on-site information provided through
Survey123 smart forms will be made instantaneously available for other
connector apps and services like Box (News - Alert) or Microsoft Outlook. As businesses
look to create efficiencies, allowing the seamless coordination of these
types of data will lead to improved coordination and increased
productivity."
The Survey123 Connector for Microsoft Flow enables Survey123 dynamic
data to be automatically prioritized based on type; department; urgency;
and, most importantly, location. Information is routed to th proper
place or person, when applicable, even sending a text message to the
appropriate employee or creating a work order. All these functions are
fully automated and can be customized based on the organization using
them, whether it's a municipal power company, emergency management
teams, or an Internet provider.
Flow lets organizations create automated, more efficient workflows
between numerous different apps and enterprise services, helping to
ensure that critical information is always accessible at the right time
to the right people. For instance, if a field technician marks a power
line for repair in the Survey123 app, Flow automatically logs calendars
to remind personnel and then emails them to perform the necessary work.
"Microsoft is happy to add Esri's Survey123 to its growing collection of
connectors for Microsoft Flow," said Warren Wilbee, Senior Director, ISV
Recruiting, Microsoft Corp. "Location intelligence is an important
feature for our mutual customers, and this integration allows access to
location-based field data anytime, anywhere."
The Survey123 Connector for Flow is available now for all organizations
using Microsoft cloud services. To learn more about how Esri is helping
automate smart workflows, visit go.esri.com/survey123microsoftflow.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS)
software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics
technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the
full potential of data to improve operational and business results.
Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations
including the world's largest cities, most national governments,
75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and
universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital
transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to
inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.
