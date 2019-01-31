|
|[July 24, 2018]
|
New Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Version 2 Extends Hyper-Availability with Data Protection for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business
Veeam® Software, the leader in
Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise™, today
released new Veeam
Backup for Microsoft Office 365® Version 2.
This new release now protects Microsoft (News - Alert) OneDrive for Business,
SharePoint Online, and SharePoint on-premises installations, in addition
to Exchange Online and Exchange on-premises.
This newest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365
follows one of Veeam's most successful product launches, Veeam Backup for
Microsoft Office v1 and v1.5. To date, more than 35,000
organizations, representing 4.1 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes,
have downloaded Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365. Downloads
during H1 2018 increased by 151 percent compared to H2 2017, and product
bookings increased 135 percent during this same period.
Now with more than 50 new enhancements, it is easier than ever to set
up, manage, and maintain protection, visibility and compliance across
all Office 365 data, while ensuring the Hyper-Availability of critical
Microsoft Office 365 applications for organizations of all sizes.
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 protects data inside the
Office 365 infrastructure, enhancing the automatic data replication
Microsoft provides across its data centers. The combination of Veeam and
Microsoft solutions enable companies to have complete control of their
data and helps ensure availability to users across Exchange Online,
SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
With Veeam, IT can securely back up Office 365 to on-premises or to the
cloud with Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, IBM (News - Alert) Cloud, and over 18,000
service providers to:
-
Enhance Protection of Office 365 data from accidental deletion,
security threats and retention policy gaps;
-
Quickly restore individual Office 365 items and files with
industry-leading recovery flexibility; and
-
Meet legal and compliance requirements with efficient
eDiscovery of Office 365 backup archives.
"With our latest release, Veeam extends our long-term commitment to
provide additional security controls and backup of Microsoft Office 365
data," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.
"No company with Office 365 should be without Veeam Backup for
Microsoft Office 365 v2. With Veeam, the enterprise remains in
complete control and data remains available and protected."
This latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365
includes:
-
New data protection for OneDrive for Business. Provides fast,
efficient backup of Office 365 OneDrive for Business accounts with the
ability to restore and export files and folders with the NEW Veeam
Explorer™ for Microsoft OneDrive.
-
New data protection for SharePoint. Enables IT to back up
SharePoint Online and SharePoint onpremises. Provides reliable and
flexible recovery options to restore SharePoint sites, documents,
libraries and lists with the already-familiar Veeam Explorer for
Microsoft SharePoint.
-
Ease-of-use and backup flexibility improvements: A newly
redesigned job wizard provides an easier and more flexible selection
of Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online
objects. It's now easier than ever to set-up, search and maintain
visibility into Office 365 data. IT can granularly search, scale and
perform management of backup jobs for tens of thousands of Office 365
users, saving time and valuable resources
NEW Free Community Edition
In its long-standing tradition to give back to the IT community, Veeam
is also releasing Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community
Edition. This new edition provides access and control of Office 365 data
for free, with functionality identical to that of the paid version, but
limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Download
Veeam Backup for Office 365 Community Edition.
Enables Veeam Cloud & Service Providers to tap
into the $2.5 billion Microsoft Office 365 backup market
The rapid adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has created a
tremendous opportunity for service providers, opening the door to create
new revenue opportunities in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for
Microsoft Office 365, Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) can
securely back up customers' Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint
Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restore individual
Exchange items, SharePoint objects and OneDrive files; and efficiently
automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream.
Availability and Pricing
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 is available in one to
five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually
or up-front. Veeam recommends a three-year subscription, billed annually
at a MSRP of $1.28 per user, per month. For additional details on Veeam
Backup for Microsoft Office 365 pricing, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365-pricing.html.
Supporting Quotes
"Only 38 percent of SaaS (News - Alert) users are familiar with all the data
protection/recovery SLAs associated with the services they use. This
means compliance and data recoverability risks that can negatively
impact any organization, in particular with regards to email and
collaboration tools. The newest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft
Office 365 simply solves this problem and puts users back in control
of their data protection process." - Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst
at Enterprise Strategy Group
"With SharePoint being the back-end file storage for almost all Office
365 services such as Office 365 Groups and Microsoft Teams, having a
product such as Veeam, which can backup both Exchange, SharePoint and
OneDrive, is a must-have solution for companies that want to protect
their Office 365 investment." - Vlad Catinescu, Top SharePoint Market
Influencer and Microsoft MVP
"Microsoft Office 365 is an absolutely vital application for us.
With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, it's been easy to
ensure that our Office 365 data is protected. Any time we need to
restore an email, I can rest easy knowing that we can get the data back
in a matter of seconds or minutes in just a few clicks. I'm looking
forward to having a similar experience with SharePoint and OneDrive." -
Alex Hobler, IT Manager, Americas at Septodont
"Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 has the familiar
look and feel of our other well-known Veeam products. It works
intuitively, exactly as expected." - Jorg Deelen, Technical Sales
Consultant at Openline B.V.
"Data today is expected to be hyper-available, intelligent, and
compliant - simply without risk, and we are again delivering that
critical business continuity with our Veeam Backup for Microsoft
Office 365 expansion to SharePoint and OneDrive, a platform that
most users take for granted as being protected." - Matt Chesterton, CEO
at OffsiteDataSync, a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner
"We recently tested out the Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2
beta and we're really pleased. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365
v2 brings the familiar Veeam backup and recovery technology to
SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. It provides efficient and
easy backup handling of our Office 365 customers." - Mikael Norman, IT
Systems Management (News - Alert) at ITS Nordic a Gold Veeam Cloud & Service Provider
partner
About Veeam Software
Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the
Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the
most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating
data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have
more than 307,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the
Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction
scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry.
Our global ecosystem includes 57,600 channel partners; Cisco (News - Alert), HPE, and
NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,800 cloud and service
providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more
than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com
or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005443/en/
