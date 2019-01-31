[July 24, 2018] New Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Version 2 Extends Hyper-Availability with Data Protection for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business

Veeam® Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise™, today released new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365® Version 2. This new release now protects Microsoft (News - Alert) OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and SharePoint on-premises installations, in addition to Exchange Online and Exchange on-premises. This newest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 follows one of Veeam's most successful product launches, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office v1 and v1.5. To date, more than 35,000 organizations, representing 4.1 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, have downloaded Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365. Downloads during H1 2018 increased by 151 percent compared to H2 2017, and product bookings increased 135 percent during this same period. Now with more than 50 new enhancements, it is easier than ever to set up, manage, and maintain protection, visibility and compliance across all Office 365 data, while ensuring the Hyper-Availability of critical Microsoft Office 365 applications for organizations of all sizes. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 protects data inside the Office 365 infrastructure, enhancing the automatic data replication Microsoft provides across its data centers. The combination of Veeam and Microsoft solutions enable companies to have complete control of their data and helps ensure availability to users across Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. With Veeam, IT can securely back up Office 365 to on-premises or to the cloud with Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, IBM (News - Alert) Cloud, and over 18,000 service providers to: Enhance Protection of Office 365 data from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps;

from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps; Quickly restore individual Office 365 items and files with industry-leading recovery flexibility; and

with industry-leading recovery flexibility; and Meet legal and compliance requirements with efficient eDiscovery of Office 365 backup archives. "With our latest release, Veeam extends our long-term commitment to provide additional security controls and backup of Microsoft Office 365 data," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "No company with Office 365 should be without Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2. With Veeam, the enterprise remains in complete control and data remains available and protected." This latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 includes: New data protection for OneDrive for Business. Provides fast, efficient backup of Office 365 OneDrive for Business accounts with the ability to restore and export files and folders with the NEW Veeam Explorer™ for Microsoft OneDrive .

Provides fast, efficient backup of Office 365 OneDrive for Business accounts with the ability to restore and export files and folders with the NEW Veeam Explorer™ . New data protection for SharePoint. Enables IT to back up SharePoint Online and SharePoint onpremises. Provides reliable and flexible recovery options to restore SharePoint sites, documents, libraries and lists with the already-familiar Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SharePoint.

Enables IT to back up SharePoint Online and SharePoint onpremises. Provides reliable and flexible recovery options to restore SharePoint sites, documents, libraries and lists with the already-familiar Veeam Explorer Ease-of-use and backup flexibility improvements: A newly redesigned job wizard provides an easier and more flexible selection of Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online objects. It's now easier than ever to set-up, search and maintain visibility into Office 365 data. IT can granularly search, scale and perform management of backup jobs for tens of thousands of Office 365 users, saving time and valuable resources



NEW Free Community Edition In its long-standing tradition to give back to the IT community, Veeam is also releasing Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition. This new edition provides access and control of Office 365 data for free, with functionality identical to that of the paid version, but limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Download Veeam Backup for Office 365 Community Edition.

Enables Veeam Cloud & Service Providers to tap into the $2.5 billion Microsoft Office 365 backup market The rapid adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has created a tremendous opportunity for service providers, opening the door to create new revenue opportunities in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) can securely back up customers' Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restore individual Exchange items, SharePoint objects and OneDrive files; and efficiently automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream. Availability and Pricing Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 is available in one to five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually or up-front. Veeam recommends a three-year subscription, billed annually at a MSRP of $1.28 per user, per month. For additional details on Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 pricing, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365-pricing.html. Supporting Quotes "Only 38 percent of SaaS (News - Alert) users are familiar with all the data protection/recovery SLAs associated with the services they use. This means compliance and data recoverability risks that can negatively impact any organization, in particular with regards to email and collaboration tools. The newest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 simply solves this problem and puts users back in control of their data protection process." - Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group "With SharePoint being the back-end file storage for almost all Office 365 services such as Office 365 Groups and Microsoft Teams, having a product such as Veeam, which can backup both Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive, is a must-have solution for companies that want to protect their Office 365 investment." - Vlad Catinescu, Top SharePoint Market Influencer and Microsoft MVP "Microsoft Office 365 is an absolutely vital application for us. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, it's been easy to ensure that our Office 365 data is protected. Any time we need to restore an email, I can rest easy knowing that we can get the data back in a matter of seconds or minutes in just a few clicks. I'm looking forward to having a similar experience with SharePoint and OneDrive." - Alex Hobler, IT Manager, Americas at Septodont "Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 has the familiar look and feel of our other well-known Veeam products. It works intuitively, exactly as expected." - Jorg Deelen, Technical Sales Consultant at Openline B.V. "Data today is expected to be hyper-available, intelligent, and compliant - simply without risk, and we are again delivering that critical business continuity with our Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 expansion to SharePoint and OneDrive, a platform that most users take for granted as being protected." - Matt Chesterton, CEO at OffsiteDataSync, a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner "We recently tested out the Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 beta and we're really pleased. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 brings the familiar Veeam backup and recovery technology to SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. It provides efficient and easy backup handling of our Office 365 customers." - Mikael Norman, IT Systems Management (News - Alert) at ITS Nordic a Gold Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner About Veeam Software Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 307,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 57,600 channel partners; Cisco (News - Alert) , HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,800 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005443/en/

