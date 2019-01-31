|
|[July 23, 2018]
|
New Site for NEW HOME
The
New Home Company (NEW HOME) (NYSE: NWHM) today announced the launch
of its updated, mobile-first-design website at NWHM.com.
Several months in design and development, the new site was created in
response to the homebuilder's substantial increase in online visitors
and continued growth and expansion.
The new site encompasses more than 700 pages with visually responsive
elements that optimize a user's experience across all digital
touchpoints. A Drupal 8 advanced content management system features
state-of-the-art security and integration tools hosted and supported on
a cloud-based server.
From a design standpoint, visitors will find authentic, engaging and
easy-to-search content that NEW HOME believes will connect on a deeper
emtional level, while elevating the home-search experience. NEW HOME is
also introducing an Online Concierge who will respond to prospective
buyers timely and efficiently by phone, email or text.
"It is exciting to see hundreds of thousands of visitors to NWHM.com
each month and it was time to create a site that will enhance our user's
experience in finding their new home," said NEW HOME Chief Marketing
Officer, Joan Webb. "The new website is full of practical features that
make the connection from introduction to action much shorter and more
compelling. It is also flexible so that it can easily scale with us as
we expand into additional markets. We look forward to hearing what our
customers think."
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "NWHM." It is a new generation homebuilder
focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and
consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth
markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern
California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.
Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in
Orange (News - Alert) County on a list published by the Orange County Business
Journal.
The top ranking was based on NEW HOME's 208% revenue growth over the
previous two years.
NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of "The Eliant" for Best Overall
Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Award's
multi-divisional builder segment. For two years in a row, NEW HOME was
named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing newly
public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
For more information about the Company or its current new-home
offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.
