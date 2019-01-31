[July 23, 2018] New Site for NEW HOME

The New Home Company (NEW HOME) (NYSE: NWHM) today announced the launch of its updated, mobile-first-design website at NWHM.com. Several months in design and development, the new site was created in response to the homebuilder's substantial increase in online visitors and continued growth and expansion. The new site encompasses more than 700 pages with visually responsive elements that optimize a user's experience across all digital touchpoints. A Drupal 8 advanced content management system features state-of-the-art security and integration tools hosted and supported on a cloud-based server. From a design standpoint, visitors will find authentic, engaging and easy-to-search content that NEW HOME believes will connect on a deeper emtional level, while elevating the home-search experience. NEW HOME is also introducing an Online Concierge who will respond to prospective buyers timely and efficiently by phone, email or text.



"It is exciting to see hundreds of thousands of visitors to NWHM.com each month and it was time to create a site that will enhance our user's experience in finding their new home," said NEW HOME Chief Marketing Officer, Joan Webb. "The new website is full of practical features that make the connection from introduction to action much shorter and more compelling. It is also flexible so that it can easily scale with us as we expand into additional markets. We look forward to hearing what our customers think." About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWHM." It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in Orange (News - Alert) County on a list published by the Orange County Business Journal. The top ranking was based on NEW HOME's 208% revenue growth over the previous two years. NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of "The Eliant" for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Award's multi-divisional builder segment. For two years in a row, NEW HOME was named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing newly public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the Company or its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005545/en/

