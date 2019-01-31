|
|[July 23, 2018]
|
New Research Study Commissioned by Centrify Reveals That Organizations Adopting Next-Gen Access Solutions are Twice as Confident Accelerating New Business Models and Customer Experiences to Market
Centrify,
a leading provider of Zero Trust Security through the power of Next-Gen
Access, today announced results of a commissioned study conducted by
Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of Centrify, which finds that
organizations powering Zero Trust Security with Next-Gen
Access solutions reported twice the confidence to accelerate new
business models and customer experiences. The study of 311 IT
decision-makers in North America and the UK finds that 67 percent
of all enterprise resources are exposed to access-related risk, and that
a Zero
Trust Security approach is the best strategy to control access to
enterprise resources.
The study revealed that Next-Gen Access is the engine that powers Zero
Trust Security, stating that, "NGA technologies enable the layers
necessary for a successful Zero Trust strategy." Organizations using
Next-Gen Access solutions - including Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS),
Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), and Privileged Access Management
(PAM) - also reported topline benefits including being 66 percent
more confident in adopting mobile work models, and 44 percent
more confident in securing DevOps environments. Those same respondents
reported bottom line benefits of mitigating overall risk by 37
percent and reducing security costs by 31 percent.
According to Forrester, 58 percent of global enterprises have
experienced a breach in the past 12 months. According to the study,
"Security leaders are urgently scrambling to defend every entry point,
but traditional approaches to security, based on keeping out the 'bad
guys,' while letting in the good guys, have proven ineffective." In
response, many security leaders are turning to Zero Trust approaches
that remove trust from the equation completely, shunning the traditional
"trust but verify" approach and replacing it with a "never trust, always
verify" mandate.
"The dissolving network perimeter is causing a complete rethink in how
we approach security, taking into account a new enterprise reality
defined by the clou, mobility, and increasing demands for agility,"
said Tom Kemp, CEO of Centrify. "This study reveals that two-thirds of
enterprise resources are exposed to access-related risk, largely because
organizations are approaching security in a way that no longer works and
with solutions that are ineffective. Zero Trust Security, powered by
Next-Gen Access, reduces risk and costs, while ushering in a new era in
customer experiences and business models."
"Zero Trust is the best strategy to control access," the study states.
"Successful access control is a key pillar in Forrester's Zero Trust
model for securing today's enterprises. A Zero Trust strategy, as the
name implies, rests on security leaders not making any trust assumptions
throughout their security architecture."
To enforce user access, a Zero Trust strategy requires that an
organization's security must have the capability to:
-
Verify the identity of every user through a combination of
identity governance, single
sign-on, and multifactor
authentication (MFA (News - Alert)) to eliminate the risk of credential
compromise.
-
Validate every device with mobile device management to enforce
secure policy, with local administrator privilege management to
eliminate local admin compromise, and with device identity management
to ensure that only trusted devices are allowed to access resources.
-
Limit access and privilege using privileged
access management to ensure a user has just enough access and only
the necessary privileges to perform their job during any given time.
-
Continually learn and adapt using behavior-based analytics and
privileged access auditing/monitoring to automatically improve and
personalize access policies.
Centrify's Next-Gen Access delivers a unified, industry-recognized
solution that uniquely converges IDaaS, EMM and PAM to address these
four pillars of Zero Trust Security. This seamless integration secures
access across applications, endpoints and infrastructure for all users,
without sacrificing best-of-breed features.
About This Study:
Forrester Consulting conducted an online survey of 311 IT
decision-makers in North America and the UK belonging to organizations
with 1,500 or more employees to evaluate identity
and access management practices. Survey participants were required
to have authority over identity and access management decisions in their
organization.
For more information, download the full study at https://www.centrify.com/lp/forrester-adopt-next-gen-access-to-power-zero-trust-strategy/
About Centrify
Centrify delivers Zero Trust Security through the power of Next-Gen
Access. The Centrify Zero Trust Security model assumes that users inside
a network are no more trustworthy than those outside the network.
Centrify verifies every user, validates their devices, and limits access
and privilege. Centrify also utilizes machine learning to discover risky
user behavior and apply conditional access - without impacting user
experience. Centrify's Next-Gen Access is the only industry-recognized
solution that uniquely converges Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS),
enterprise mobility management (EMM) and privileged access management
(PAM). Over 5,000 worldwide organizations, including over half the
Fortune 100, trust Centrify to proactively secure their businesses.
Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United
States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005097/en/
