|[July 20, 2018]
News Corp to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings
News Corp will release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2018
results on Thursday, August 09, 2018. News Corp Chief Executive Robert
Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with
analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT (Sydney:
Friday, August 10, at 7:00 a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the
call on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1- 800-667-5617
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-334-323-0505
Passcode: 2088386
A replay will be available aproximately three hours following the
call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 2088386
The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior
to the call.
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified
media and information services company focused on creating and
distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout
the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media,
including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real
estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution
in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are
conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United
Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005310/en/
