News Corp to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

News Corp will release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2018 results on Thursday, August 09, 2018. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson (News - Alert) and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT (Sydney: Friday, August 10, at 7:00 a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1- 800-667-5617

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-334-323-0505

Passcode: 2088386

A replay will be available aproximately three hours following the call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:







U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820

Passcode: 2088386

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

About News Corp (News - Alert)

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005310/en/