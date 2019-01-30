ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
News Corp to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings
[July 20, 2018]

News Corp to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings


News Corp will release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2018 results on Thursday, August 09, 2018. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson (News - Alert) and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT (Sydney: Friday, August 10, at 7:00 a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1- 800-667-5617
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-334-323-0505
Passcode: 2088386

A replay will be available aproximately three hours following the call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:



U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 2088386

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.


About News Corp (News - Alert)

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]



Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy