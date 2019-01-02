[July 19, 2018]

New Huntron Access DH2 Dual Head, Open Architecture Probing Station

MILL CREEK, Wash., July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntron Inc. announced the addition of the Huntron Access DH2 (Dual Head) Open Architecture Probing Station. "The expertise Huntron gained with developing the original Access DH robotic prober has allowed us to help customers automate their custom test processes. The Access DH2 is refinement based on customer feedback and our own experience," said Brad Grams, President at Huntron Inc.

Ensuring Test Flexibility:

The Access DH2 Prober is a dual head Robotic Flying Probe system that is best suited for low volume printed circuit assembly (PCA) testing where interfacing between two points is necessary. The Access DH2 can be used with traditional Huntron Tracker products or configured to work with Functional and Parametric test and measurement instruments. The Access DH2 built-in side by side 19" racks provide plenty of space for PC and integrated test instrumentation giving you a plug and play approach to automating manual guided probe applications.

The Huntron Access DH2provides clear path to increased productivity and printed circuit card asset recovery ensuring a cost effective approach to shorten repair cycles and enhance conventional test procedures. The benefits are recovery of previously unrepairable PCAs, support of legacy products that have limited or no documentation and diagnosing fallout from functional test.







Huntron Access DH2 Availability:

For more information on features, benefits and specifications, download the Huntron Access DH2 brochure at: http://www.huntron.com/products/accessdh2.htm.

Huntron, founded in 1976, is a supplier of tools for engineers and technicians. Our products enable physical and virtual access to printed circuit assemblies, helping users find and repair the elusive problems conventional methods often miss. Learn more at: http://www.huntron.com.

Huntron Inc. and Huntron Tracker are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Huntron Inc. in the United States.

SOURCE Huntron Inc.