|[July 19, 2018]
New Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card Takes Flight
Today, Chase
(NYSE: JPM) and Southwest
Airlines (NYSE: LUV) introduced the new Southwest
Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card. The Priority card
has all of the same benefits as the award-winning Southwest Rapid
Rewards Premier Credit Card plus more anniversary points and new
features that provide inflight savings and an elevated travel experience.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card (Photo: Business Wire)
The Priority card has a limited-time introductory offer of up to 65,000
points, which is the highest points offer for a personal credit card in
the portfolio-rewarding members with more than half the points needed to
earn a Companion Pass after they meet the required spend.
New Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card benefits include:
-
7,500 Anniversary Points
-
Up to 4 Upgraded Boardings per year, when available
-
$75 Southwest annual Travel Credit
-
20% back on inflight purchases including drinks, Wi-Fi, messages, and
movies
Like the Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Priority cardmembers will
also receive the following benefits:
-
2 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines and Rapid Rewards hotel
and car rental partners
-
1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
-
Earn unlimited points
-
Earn tier qualifying points that count towards A-List and A-List
preferred status (1,500 TQP for each $10,000 spend up to 15,000)
-
Points earned count towards Companion Pass
-
Points don't expire as long as account is open
-
No foreign transaction fees
And cardmembers are always able to take advantage of the existing
benefits of flying Southwest:
-
No blackout dates or seat restrictions when you redeem with points
-
Bags fly free®
-
No change fees
"Our customers are always our top priority, and we're making it even
easier for them to travel and get rewarded," said Leslie Gillin, Chase
Co-Brand Cards President. "Our Southwest cardmembers told us they wanted
faster boarding and inflight benefits, so we added brand new features to
make them a priority both in the air, and on the ground."
"We've put even more Heart into the new Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority
Credit Card for our customers and can't wait for them to experience more
perks, more points, and more priority," said Ryan Green, Southwest
Airlines Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We think the new
Priority card will be perfect for our customers seeking to experience
all that Southwest has to offer, especially as we look to launch service
to Hawaii very soon!"
Additionally, Chase and Southwest have teamed up with country artist and
Southwest Airlines A-List Member, Brett Eldredge. Brett is the first
cardmember to be upgraded to the Southwest Rapid Rewards®
Priority card, which will be the official credit card sponsor of Brett's
"The Long Way" tour.
"I'm always traveling, to perform or for fun, and Southwest is my go-to
airline," said Brett. "My Southwest credit cards help me get the most
out of flying. I'm excited to start earning rewards with my Priority
card and to be partnering with Chase and Southwest as I continue my
headlining tour."
As part of the sponsorship, Brett will make a surprise appearance t a Southwest
Priority Tour destination this summer.
Southwest and Chase are joining forces to offer several chances to see
firsthand what the new card has to offer. The airline is sponsoring a
10-city promotional tour, which will offer several opportunities to win
Rapid Rewards points and play fun trivia games with chances to win big
prizes. For more information about the tour, visit: www.SouthwestPriorityCard.com.
The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card has a $149 annual fee. To
learn more about the Southwest portfolio or to apply for the Chase
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card, visit Chase.com/Priority.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan
Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with
assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly
half of America's households with a broad range of financial services,
including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,
investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.
Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches,
16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.
About Southwest Airlines Co.
In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest
Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from
other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more
than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers
annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest
domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the
U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic
originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest
operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99
destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest
has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to
Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.
About Rapid Rewards
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards program received five Freddie awards in
2018, including Program of the Year, Best Customer Service, Best Loyalty
Credit Card, Best Airline Redemption Ability, and Best Promotion.
Members can redeem their points for every seat, every day, on every
flight with absolutely no blackout dates or seat restrictions, and
points won't expire as long as Members have flight-earning or
partner-earning activity at least once every 24 months.
Points are earned for every dollar spent on Southwest® flights, and the
amount of points earned is based on the fare and fare product purchased.
The number of Rapid Rewards Points that are needed to redeem for flights
varies based on factors such as destination, time, day of travel, and
availability.
The "worldwide report of award availability - 2018" authored by Jay
Sorensen ranks Southwest Rapid Rewards as #1 among all carriers.
The Rapid Rewards program gives Members the chance to use points to book
revenue flights. Through the More Rewards online portal, Members can use
their points for a number of purchases such as hotel stays, gift cards
and car rentals.
Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers can redeem their points for expanded
international travel, gift cards, hotels, car rentals, merchandise, and
more.
The Companion Pass allows members to choose one person to fly with them,
free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60
one-way) every time a member purchases or redeems points for a flight.
To qualify, simply fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 110,000
qualifying points in a calendar year, and earn a Companion Pass for the
following full calendar year, plus the remainder of the year in which
you earned it.
Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest
Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.
About Brett Eldredge
Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge recently released his
brand new single "The Long Way" from his self-titled record, which was
the best-selling album (all-genre) upon release and hit No. 1 on the
Billboard Country Albums Chart and the Top Album Sales Chart. "The Long
Way," which he performed on both TODAY and The Tonight Show
Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, follows Eldredge's six
chart-topping singles including his most recent, "Wanna Be That Song."
His sophomore album Illinois debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard
Country Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart upon its
release, and it features the Platinum-certified mega hit "Drunk On Your
Love" and Gold-certified "Lose My Mind."
The Paris, IL native released his Christmas album Glow in October
of last year, which earned him No. 1 song on the Holiday Music and Adult
Contemporary charts with "Baby It's Cold Outside," a duet with
Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor. Eldredge's 2013 debut album Bring You
Back spawned three chart-topping singles including the
Platinum-certified "Don't Ya," the Gold-certified "Beat of the Music,"
which was the most played country song of 2014, and the Gold-certified
"Mean To Me."
For more information: Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // Spotify // Website
