[July 19, 2018] New Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card Takes Flight

Today, Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) introduced the new Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card. The Priority card has all of the same benefits as the award-winning Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card plus more anniversary points and new features that provide inflight savings and an elevated travel experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005476/en/ Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Card (Photo: Business Wire) The Priority card has a limited-time introductory offer of up to 65,000 points, which is the highest points offer for a personal credit card in the portfolio-rewarding members with more than half the points needed to earn a Companion Pass after they meet the required spend. New Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card benefits include: 7,500 Anniversary Points

Up to 4 Upgraded Boardings per year, when available

$75 Southwest annual Travel Credit

20% back on inflight purchases including drinks, Wi-Fi, messages, and movies Like the Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Priority cardmembers will also receive the following benefits: 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines and Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Earn unlimited points

Earn tier qualifying points that count towards A-List and A-List preferred status (1,500 TQP for each $10,000 spend up to 15,000)

Points earned count towards Companion Pass

Points don't expire as long as account is open

No foreign transaction fees And cardmembers are always able to take advantage of the existing benefits of flying Southwest: No blackout dates or seat restrictions when you redeem with points

Bags fly free ®

No change fees "Our customers are always our top priority, and we're making it even easier for them to travel and get rewarded," said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. "Our Southwest cardmembers told us they wanted faster boarding and inflight benefits, so we added brand new features to make them a priority both in the air, and on the ground." "We've put even more Heart into the new Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card for our customers and can't wait for them to experience more perks, more points, and more priority," said Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We think the new Priority card will be perfect for our customers seeking to experience all that Southwest has to offer, especially as we look to launch service to Hawaii very soon!" Additionally, Chase and Southwest have teamed up with country artist and Southwest Airlines A-List Member, Brett Eldredge. Brett is the first cardmember to be upgraded to the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority card, which will be the official credit card sponsor of Brett's "The Long Way" tour. "I'm always traveling, to perform or for fun, and Southwest is my go-to airline," said Brett. "My Southwest credit cards help me get the most out of flying. I'm excited to start earning rewards with my Priority card and to be partnering with Chase and Southwest as I continue my headlining tour." As part of the sponsorship, Brett will make a surprise appearance t a Southwest Priority Tour destination this summer.



Southwest and Chase are joining forces to offer several chances to see firsthand what the new card has to offer. The airline is sponsoring a 10-city promotional tour, which will offer several opportunities to win Rapid Rewards points and play fun trivia games with chances to win big prizes. For more information about the tour, visit: www.SouthwestPriorityCard.com. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card has a $149 annual fee. To learn more about the Southwest portfolio or to apply for the Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card, visit Chase.com/Priority.

About Chase Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com. About Southwest Airlines Co. In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals. About Rapid Rewards Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards program received five Freddie awards in 2018, including Program of the Year, Best Customer Service, Best Loyalty Credit Card, Best Airline Redemption Ability, and Best Promotion. Members can redeem their points for every seat, every day, on every flight with absolutely no blackout dates or seat restrictions, and points won't expire as long as Members have flight-earning or partner-earning activity at least once every 24 months. Points are earned for every dollar spent on Southwest® flights, and the amount of points earned is based on the fare and fare product purchased. The number of Rapid Rewards Points that are needed to redeem for flights varies based on factors such as destination, time, day of travel, and availability. The "worldwide report of award availability - 2018" authored by Jay Sorensen ranks Southwest Rapid Rewards as #1 among all carriers. The Rapid Rewards program gives Members the chance to use points to book revenue flights. Through the More Rewards online portal, Members can use their points for a number of purchases such as hotel stays, gift cards and car rentals. Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers can redeem their points for expanded international travel, gift cards, hotels, car rentals, merchandise, and more. The Companion Pass allows members to choose one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time a member purchases or redeems points for a flight. To qualify, simply fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 110,000 qualifying points in a calendar year, and earn a Companion Pass for the following full calendar year, plus the remainder of the year in which you earned it. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA. About Brett Eldredge Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge recently released his brand new single "The Long Way" from his self-titled record, which was the best-selling album (all-genre) upon release and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and the Top Album Sales Chart. "The Long Way," which he performed on both TODAY and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, follows Eldredge's six chart-topping singles including his most recent, "Wanna Be That Song." His sophomore album Illinois debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart upon its release, and it features the Platinum-certified mega hit "Drunk On Your Love" and Gold-certified "Lose My Mind." The Paris, IL native released his Christmas album Glow in October of last year, which earned him No. 1 song on the Holiday Music and Adult Contemporary charts with "Baby It's Cold Outside," a duet with Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor. Eldredge's 2013 debut album Bring You Back spawned three chart-topping singles including the Platinum-certified "Don't Ya," the Gold-certified "Beat of the Music," which was the most played country song of 2014, and the Gold-certified "Mean To Me." For more information: Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // Spotify // Website View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005476/en/

