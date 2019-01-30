[July 19, 2018] New Technology from RoomRoster™ Revolutionizes the Tournament Industry

LONDON, Ontario, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RoomRoster™, North America's leading provider of tournament management software for the amateur sports industry, has released a new platform today: EventConnect™. This pioneering technology answers what the industry has been asking for: fusing organizers, hotels, and cities together — and no event is too big. Through EventConnect™, gain access to the industry's most advanced technology, making tournament organization simpler and faster than ever. EventConnect™ is a cloud-based tournament management software that streamlines sports event management with customizable registration, scheduling, and scoring on an all-in-one platform. Thanks to integrated partnerships and proprietary technology, the software helps connect tournament managers with hotels and cities, greatly simplifying the tournament organization process. EventConnect™ offers: Tournament organizers the ability to access available blocks of hotel rooms at the lowest possible price — guaranteed .

. Simple to use dashboards and comprehensive communication features that provide a consistent and convenient experience for tournament attendees.

The most extensive data collection capabilities amongst competitors, allowing tournament organizers real-time access to revenue and attendee statistics.

Trackable insights into the economic impact that a tournament brings for hotels and cities.



"When our team developed EventConnect™, it understood the impact it could have on a segment of the industry that has had very little technological support," said Jason Parker , President, RoomRoster. "Now we're thrilled to see how tournament organizers, hotels, and cities are recognizing the power and efficiency of a truly connected system." "I believe the system will be the standard the industry sets to manage events throughout the nation as an all-in-one connection system," expressed Bill Horton, President-CEO, NSA/BPA. "The future looks bright now that we have partnered with EventConnect™ to establish the standard in the baseball and softball industry. With us going in so many directions trying to be a leader in our industry, it was fantastic to find a company that could help us with something we couldn't handle ourselves."

The organization will also be revealing a brand new app for teams and players in August of this year, further revolutionizing the tournament experience. About EventConnect™ A product of RoomRoster™', EventConnect™ is an innovative technology which is one of the world's most intuitive online event management systems. EventConnect™ partners with event organizers in the amateur sports industry across the U.S. and Canada to help them grow their business and brand through a first-of-its-kind cloud-based software and service model. The result is an online tournament management system that allows tournament organizers to do their job better, faster, and more profitable than ever before — all while providing tournament participants with a current, easy-to-use desktop or mobile application for planning and communicating. As a technology-first platform, EventConnect™ is committed to its mission of bringing together tournament organizers, cities, and hotels into one space, so that the teams and players participating can just play. Media Contact

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-from-roomroster-revolutionizes-the-tournament-industry-300683401.html SOURCE RoomRoster

