[July 19, 2018] New Executive Roles at Yellow Pages Limited

MONTREAL, July 19, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) ("YP" or the "Company") today announced two new executive appointments. Franco Sciannamblo has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. For the past five years, Mr. Sciannamblo has been the Company's Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer. The Company reported that Ken Taylor, the previous CFO, will leave the Company after a period of smooth transition. "For the past five years, Franco has been the architect of our financial reporting and internal financial controls, including leading the reporting to our board of directors' audit committee. More recently, he has been instrumental in the renewed management of our spending. Franco possesses unparalleled insight and understanding of our operations and is a key leader in our efforts to greatly increase the Company's financial performance. We are pleased to welcome Franco to the executive management team in this important role," said the Company's Chief Executive Officer, David A. Eckert. Also, Treena Cooper has been appointed tothe position of Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel of the Company. Over the past ten years, Ms. Cooper has carried several roles with the Company, culminating in her promotion to Head of Legal early this year.



"Since becoming the head of our legal group, Treena has contributed strongly in every way in helping lead the positive transformation of the company. She is an integral member of our executive management team, and she has been very effectively performing the activities of Secretary and General Counsel. This appointment simply recognizes her contributions," added Mr. Eckert. About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, RedFlagDeals.com, Canada411.ca, 411.ca, Bookenda.com, and NextHome. The Company also holds the YP, YP Shopwise, YP Dine, RedFlagDeals, Canada411, 411, Bookenda, and NextHome mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. In addition, Yellow Pages is a leader in national advertising through its businesses devoted to servicing the marketing needs of large North American brands, including Mediative and JUICE. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca. SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

