|[July 18, 2018]
New Free Service from MedicareCompareUSA Provides Insight into Patient Insurance Purchasing Decisions
Healthcare leaders across the country now have a fresh insight into
their marketplace's competitive landscape and greater clarity as to the
health insurance purchasing decision of local Medicare recipients thanks
to a new user-friendly data tool created by MedicareCompareUSA. The
information is available free of charge to hospitals, health systems and
physician organizations and can be accessed at medicarecompareusa.com/providers.
In February the company introduced its popular and industry-leading
mapping capability that displayed market penetration of Medicare
Advantage plans by county in all 50 states, both in raw numbers and
share of market. Now that report has been updated with the most current
(April) data and augmented with Medicare Supplement enrollment data by
state and insurer, including trends that have emerged county by county
relative to senior enrollment. With this complete information in hand,
healthcare executives now have a comprehensive picture of what their
local population is purchasing relative to health insurance as well as
shifts in local market share for Medicare Advantage and Medicare
Supplement plans.
Approximately 50 percent of Medicare-eligible patients purchase their
own insurance with the balance either dual eligible (receiving both
Medicare and Medicaid) or still covered under an employer plan. Given
current trends such as the consolidations of health plans into
mega-carriers, insurers purchasing physician groups, and the
introduction of unique benefits by health plans trying to achieve
product differentiation, providers have a greater interest than ever in
knowing the market share penetration of plans in their community as well
as current growth trends and shifting demographics. Plans don't
typically provide this information to the hospitals, but now through
MedicareCompareUA it is easily available.
"This knowledge is essential in anticipating stability in a given market
and the potential impact of changing a provider's Medicare insurer
contractual relationships as well as seeing where the greatest
opportunities may exist for risk and shared savings, insurer partnership
and plan sponsorship," said Paul Gauthier, founder and CEO of
MedicareCompareUSA. "For healthcare providers that are strategically
aligning themselves with specific MA plans or participating in a
Medicare ACO, this information is especially important to measure the
plans receptivity and changes in the marketplace."
Gauthier says that the bombardment of sales materials that "new seniors"
aging into Medicare receive from competing Medicare Advantage and
Supplement plans is a clear indication that hospitals and physicians can
no longer sit passively on the sidelines and assume that their patient
portfolio is secure. "Now, more than ever, providers need a proactive
strategy for managing their Medicare population; and that begins with
having current and trusted data. For those providers who have already
adopted a Medicare strategy, our new tools are a great way to validate
and see if they are focusing on the right areas. For those who have not
yet adopted a Medicare strategy, our data is a great starting point to
make intelligent and well-informed business decisions."
Providers can get assistance in this effort through MCUSA Consulting,
which can perform a personalized and customized patient insurance
demographic analysis for a hospital, health system or medical group.
This analysis can help a provider determine its own Medicare Advantage
market share on a county level, supply an even deeper insight on local
Medicare Supplement carriers and help deliver the intelligence that is
needed to drive an effective Medicare initiative. More information on
this can be obtained by contacting Kerri Lenderman at kerri.lenderman@mcusaconsulting.com.
The Medicare enrollment data is just one of many tools offered on the
MedicareCompareUSA website to consumers, providers and insurance agents.
For consumers, the site serves as a Medicare plan enrollment center by
providing those on Medicare a one-stop shop to answer questions
regarding Medicare options and connect with an agent who can help them
enroll in the plan of their choice. For agents, brokers and providers,
the site serves as an import resource in helping these audiences realign
their strategies and adapt to the changing buying habits of patients.
The site is also a vital resource to hospitals at the time of a
"compelling event"-such as change in health plan contracts-in helping
them retain desirable market share they have worked hard to build.
About MedicareCompareUSA
MedicareCompareUSA helps Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan
that is accepted by their existing hospital and doctors, thus assuring
continuity of care and preserving the trusted relationships many
providers have built up over time with their patients. Not owned or
managed by any Medicare insurance company, MedicareCompareUSA's mission
is to provide seniors the unbiased information they need while
simplifying the enrollment process. With its strong foundation and
impressive track record, an increasing number of hospitals and doctors
are looking to MedicareCompareUSA as an indispensable part of a
proactive patient-communication and population-management strategy. medicarecompareusa.com
