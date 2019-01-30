[July 18, 2018] News Deeply Holds Event on 'Digital Resilience in the Wake of Natural Disasters'

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent natural disasters, digital resiliency has become a critical issue for millions of people around the world. Datto, the world's leading provider of Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivered IT solutions and News Deeply, an online platform combining real-time storytelling, investigative reporting and data, have organized a one-day workshop on this critical issue to take place on July 25 in Washington, D.C. Produced in association with the United Nations Foundation and the Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University, this event on "Digital Resilience in the Wake of Natural Disasters" will bring together leading practitioners, technologists, funders and policymakers to explore how communities everywhere can harden their network infrastructure and build redundancies that ensure future events do not black out entire regions at critical moments. The event at the UN Foundation headquarters will feature a 90-minute roundtable discussion, followed by a one-hour publicly accessible live stream, both moderated by News Deeply CEO Lara Setrakian. The Live Stream will include Datto CEO Austin McChord; Mary Glackin, Vice President of Weather Business Solutions and Partnerships IBM's Weather Channel; Matt Runyan, Program Director, CISCO Tac Ops; UNICEF Digital Strategist Emily Garin; and Matt Patterson, CTO of the Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University. The conversation will draw on lessons learned from the devastation caused by hurricanes Maria in Puerto Rico and Katrina in the Gulf, earthquakes in Haiti and Mexico, as well as Superstorm Sandy in the New York area, and listeners will hear about some of the initiatives tken to minimize the impact of future natural disasters.



"It has become clear from recent disaster events that digital access to enable social media and smartphone conversations has become a vital link to those seeking aid and information, as well as to the agencies, relief and rescue teams trying to save lives and property," says Lara Setrakian, CEO and Founder of News Deeply. "We see an opportunity in organizing this event to bring key stakeholders into the same room to discuss solutions and problems concerning global digital infrastructure." "Recovering from a natural disaster is first and foremost about securing your loved ones and your home," said Datto's CEO and Founder, Austin McChord. "But in the information age, small businesses and the people who depend on them for their livelihoods are especially vulnerable to losing their data to hurricanes, fires, floods and other threats from mother nature. Thankfully, there's a growing awareness about this issue, and more and more individuals and companies are making data backup and disaster recovery a part of their emergency plan. We look forward to learning from other experts in the field and sharing our collective experiences to help protect critical digital assets and further hone best practices for using the latest technologies during the upcoming hurricane season."

