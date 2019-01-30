[July 18, 2018] New program premieres at Morumbi stadium in São Paulo, Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former São Paulo striker, Antonio Marcos Tobias, known as "Toninho," will host his new program Resenha de Craque, combining entertainment and news, this Thursday, July 19. The program format will feature interviews with soccer players and segments of interactions among guests. Host Toninho will kick off his program with an assist from retired midfielder Marcos Assunção. Assunção was a star player for major soccer clubs, famous for his world-class free kicks, a dynamic group leader and former player on Brazil's national team. João Angeli, lead director on the show, is CEO and founder of the production company Angeli Filmes, who after 6 years as chief editor of the acclaimed program Raul Gil, has been grabbing the spotlight and reaping rave reviews with each project he delivers. "Olé" is a segment featuring questions, answers, entertainment and prizes. The prize money that goes into guest players' savings accounts will be paid in a new currency called Olécoin. Olécoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency, establishing an alternative economic system with a sustainable format. The purpose of thisnew currency is to bring about better allocations towards safe investments of high added value, which will serve as the currency for international communication among soccer clubs.



Olécoin will be officially launched before the end of 2018, with the aim of developing Blockchain technologies. To optimize soccer management, the company will disclose its roadmap of actions in coming months, as well as an official whitepaper containing the project's official data. Olé has a group of Bitcoin fans with specialists in digital currencies, former employees of financial firms, soccer coaches, executives and Blockchain Advisors, as well as an all-star lineup of players who will put together a team of official ambassadors. Project management will arrange a charitable match in 2018 to announce its ambassadors. The company's activities will be keyed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations Development Program, seeking to strengthen projects that foster social transformation through soccer.

When it comes to professionalism and getting results, God Save The Fashion, the agency that looks after all of the details for program host and retired striker Antonio Marcos Tobias, is one of the leading firms. This company racking up headlines in the industry is Brazil's newest 360° agency. Models, singers, soccer players, TV and theater artists, make up part of the cast at God Save The Fashion. Right now, this company is the only one in the country endowed with departments that take care of all a client's details in-house. And don't forget that the publications Exame, Estadão, Agência o Globo and more than 30 media channels all over Brazil are also publishing company content. This agency, under the command of up-and-coming young entrepreneur, Henrique Estevan, has an interesting differential: it not only opens doors for models and artists seeking to advance their careers, but also looks after the image and products of companies from a variety of industries. "The program format requires a synergy between sponsors, our advisors and the whole production crew, it's painstaking work, that's why everyone has to be in step, to give the audience what they want to see," Toninho affirms. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-program-premieres-at-morumbi-stadium-in-sao-paulo-brazil-300682933.html SOURCE Programa Resenha de Craque

