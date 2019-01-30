[July 17, 2018] New Oriental Announces Koolearn's Application for Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

BEIJING, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Koolearn Technology Holding Limited ("Koolearn"), a leading provider of online education service in China, has submitted an application for listing its ordinary shares on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The listing application is subject to review and approval of authorities. Shareholders and potential investors in New Oriental should be aware that there is no assurance as to whether and when Kooleran's listing will take place. The securities of Koolearn have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, in the United States or elsewhere, and it is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. About New Oriental New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of progam offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."



For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/. Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confidence" and similar statements. New Oriental may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about New Oriental's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and New Oriental undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Contacts For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Nan Dong

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852-3768-4569

Email: nan.dong@fticonsulting.com Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-announces-koolearns-application-for-listing-on-the-stock-exchange-of-hong-kong-limited-300682691.html SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

