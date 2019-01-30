[July 17, 2018] New Website and App Offers Effective Advertising Strategy to Spain Merchants

VERA, Spain, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants in Spain and other European countries looking to improve the effectiveness of their marketing strategy now have a new platform to amplify their efforts following the launch of the website, Wozz2do. Touted as a guide for local services, Wozz2do is Europe's first hyper-local online platform that allows customers and merchants to engage with each other. The platform allows merchants to post their advertisements which are delivered directly to their customer's mobile. Website visitors and users of the Wozz2do app can explore options and see what's going on in their locality, bookmark a business and even save offers, discounts and special deals to use in the future. Wozz2do is the brainchild of Serial Entrepreneur, Doug Vincent. Questioned about the motivation for creating the platform, he explained: "I wanted to offer businesses a cheap yet cost-effective means of advertising as well as an easy platform for customers to find deals in their area." With the advancement of technology, today's business owners are turning to Facebook and other social media platforms to advertise their products and services; however, Wozz2do is the first platform that offers real-time advertising. The truth is that Facebook/Instagram advertising; there is always a strong possibility that customers will miss a post. This is even more so with Instagram's algorithm which only shows posts that it thinks are important to the user. Wozz2do's real-time advertising strategy ensures a post is never missed which means a larger audience for every post and greater exposure for the business. Moreover, customers can also hare ads with their friends on social media.



But it's not just locals that see advertisements on Wozz2do. This visibility-led website also targets tourists visiting the area to download the app. The company is dedicated to provide maximum exposure for all businesses that use the platform. Consequently, they use airport, radio, newspaper ad social media advertisements to drive traffic to the website and increase awareness about the app. Wozz2do is simple to use and is an entrepreneur's dream marketing tool. Busy merchants can post advertisements on the go in minutes. All that is required is to create a profile which also acts as a free business listing. The platform is an excellent tool for start-ups needing to generate business as well as established businesses that want to optimize their sales. For further information about Wozz2do or to list a business on the website/app, visit: https://www.wozz2do.com.

Media Contact: Doug Vincent Tel: +34 642 082 490 Email: info@wozz2do.com Related Files wozz2do full_presentation_EN.pptx wozz2do_full_presentation_ES.pptx Related Images wozz2do.jpg

Wozz2do

Wozz2do company logo find-restaurants.jpg

Find restaurants

Wozz2do banner image find restaurants your-city-guide.jpg

Your city guide

City guide banner add-business.jpg

Add business

Add your business banner. Related Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTRdgCi6las View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-and-app-offers-effective-advertising-strategy-to-spain-merchants-300682228.html SOURCE Wozz2do

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]