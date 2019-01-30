[July 17, 2018] New Leine & Linde MRI 2850 Encoder for Heavy Duty Motion Control Motor Needs in North America

Leine & Linde introduces a new bearingless encoder for high horsepower electric motor applications using vector control. Called the MRI 2850, this encoder is of particular use as a motion feedback solution in applications using large motors, such as those typically found in pulp & paper and oil & gas industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005187/en/ Leine & Linde's new bearingless MRI 2850 encoder for high horsepower electric motor applications using vector control.(Photo: Business Wire)



The MRI 2850 is a particularly hardy encoder, offering stable outputs and robust line drivers with a unique code-wheel securing mechanism. The lightweight aluminum enclosure reduces the effort for installation and is coated to prevent corrosion.

Designed for mounting on a NEMA standard 8.5" C-Face, the sensor technology provides extremely compliant tolerances. One or two independent read-heads can be provided, each with any resolution between 1 and 16383PPR. The IP67-protected read-heads include power and status LEDs so proper mounting and operation can be visually determined at any time. The robust electronics include advanced sensing technology to assure stable speed measurement without ripple or ghost pulses, and without the need for special shielding. In addition, the tough output divers can support signal frequencies up to 100kHz at 30V over 350m cable lengths. The magnetic code-wheel on the MRI 2850 supports shaft sizes from 1" to 4" without the need for a stub shaft. Magnet material is permanently covered with a stainless-steel shield so that damage from mechanical contact is eliminated. Leine & Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine & Linde is well known for offering high quality, heavy duty encoders of both the incremental and absolute type, are noted for their product robustness and design to cope with the harshest of environments, such as those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy, severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment. Digital image available for download at: http://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/LL-MRI_2850_0018_platt.jpg View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005187/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]