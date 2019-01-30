|
|[July 17, 2018]
|
New Leine & Linde MRI 2850 Encoder for Heavy Duty Motion Control Motor Needs in North America
Leine & Linde introduces a new bearingless encoder for high horsepower
electric motor applications using vector control. Called the MRI
2850, this encoder is of particular use as a motion feedback
solution in applications using large motors, such as those typically
found in pulp & paper and oil & gas industries.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005187/en/
Leine & Linde's new bearingless MRI 2850 encoder for high horsepower electric motor applications using vector control.(Photo: Business Wire)
The MRI 2850 is a particularly hardy encoder, offering stable outputs
and robust line drivers with a unique code-wheel securing mechanism. The
lightweight aluminum enclosure reduces the effort for installation and
is coated to prevent corrosion.
Designed for mounting on a NEMA standard 8.5" C-Face, the sensor
technology provides extremely compliant tolerances. One or two
independent read-heads can be provided, each with any resolution between
1 and 16383PPR. The IP67-protected read-heads include power and status
LEDs so proper mounting and operation can be visually determined at any
time.
The robust electronics include advanced sensing technology to assure
stable speed measurement without ripple or ghost pulses, and without the
need for special shielding. In addition, the tough output divers can
support signal frequencies up to 100kHz at 30V over 350m cable lengths.
The magnetic code-wheel on the MRI 2850 supports shaft sizes from 1" to
4" without the need for a stub shaft. Magnet material is permanently
covered with a stainless-steel shield so that damage from mechanical
contact is eliminated.
Leine & Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American
distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine
& Linde is well known for offering high quality, heavy duty encoders of
both the incremental and absolute type, are noted for their product
robustness and design to cope with the harshest of environments, such as
those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy,
severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications
and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and
wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment.
Digital image available for download at: http://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/LL-MRI_2850_0018_platt.jpg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005187/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]