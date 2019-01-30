|
New MarkLogic® Service Automates Query Capacity To Deliver The Most Cost-Effective Database in the Cloud
MarkLogic
Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise
NoSQL database provider, today announced the MarkLogic Query Service, a
new way to give customers automatic elasticity in the cloud for their
mission-critical, enterprise-grade workloads. The MarkLogic Query
Service rapidly and automatically adds and removes query processing
capacity to a database cluster as workload demand rises and falls,
resulting in the greatest agility and responsiveness at the lowest
overall cost to end users.
Most applications today, whether cloud-native or legacy, have user
demand that varies over time and is often hard to predict. The MarkLogic
Query Service allows these applications to automatically and
instantaneously provision the appropriate resources available to meet
the current demand without overprovisioning or forcing the end-user to
overpay for temporary capacity. By combining different purchasing models
for base and burst capacity, enterprise customers can keep query
capacity in lock-step with demand with no administrative overhead,
incredibly fast response times, and a superior cost model.
"Large enterprises expect three things when moving to the cloud:
agility, security, and zero-administration. With the MarkLogic Query
Service, our customers can achieve all of this while gaining lower, more
predictable costs," said Joe asqua, EVP and Head of Products at
MarkLogic. "We're excited to bring another new and innovative service to
market that takes full advantage of MarkLogic's dynamic architecture,
which leading industry analysts have praised for its unique ability to
separate compute and storage capacity at the database level. Coupled
with our advanced security capabilities, the MarkLogic Query Service
provides a solution that no one else can match in terms of agility,
security, and cost."
MarkLogic's Unique Architecture Changes the Game
The MarkLogic Query Service takes advantage of MarkLogic's unique
architecture to handle constantly changing demands. Unlike other
databases, MarkLogic's architecture separates query activities (mostly
computation) from storage activities (including journaling, data
distribution, and other on-disk data management). Storage activities
typically make database scaling very slow and costly. Because of its
ability to separate storage functions, MarkLogic can rapidly add query
capacity to a cluster. MarkLogic does this while maintaining the
enterprise guarantees it has always provided and that newer databases
are still struggling to add.
MarkLogic continues to be the database platform of choice, trusted by
global organizations to integrate their most critical data assets and
secure data in the cloud. MarkLogic customers have been running
MarkLogic in the cloud since 2009. The MarkLogic Query Service
represents a unique and complementary new cloud offering in the
company's portfolio of data integration services and solutions,
including the Operational Data Hub, which integrates data with the
industry's highest level of enterprise-grade data security and
reliability.
For more information on MarkLogic's Query Service, please visit: https://cloudservices.marklogic.com/help
About MarkLogic
For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on
MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the
world's experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic's operational
and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our
customers to build modern applications on a unified, 360-degree view of
their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices
throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia.
© 2018 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
