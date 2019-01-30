[July 17, 2018] New Unitrends Recovery Series Backup Appliances Cut TCO in Half, Simplify Management of Complex Backup Strategies

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitrends, the global leader of all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity solutions, today announced the new “Gen 8” release of its flagship Recovery Series backup appliances. New cost-saving efficiency built into the new hardware appliances includes innovative self-healing storage and industry-leading disk density that stores more data in less space, saving up to 60 percent on power and cooling. The Recovery Series appliances also come pre-integrated with new Unitrends Backup version 10.2 software that optimizes cloud replication performance and features a redesigned Backup Catalog that significantly reduces the time IT administrators spend on repetitive task management for complex environments. The latest 10.2 software is available to all Recovery Series and Unitrends Backup customers.

“With each new iteration of our product, we push the limits to deliver the most functionally rich backup appliance that will simplify the lives of our customers,” said Joe Noonan, vice president product management and marketing, Unitrends. “Our customers trust and depend on us to continually innovate to ensure the livelihod of their business, which is a huge responsibility that we don’t take lightly. That’s why we’ve added a broader range of models to our Recovery Series line, so our customers can choose the size that best fits both their storage and budget needs today with the flexibility to easily scale up or out tomorrow.”



Recovery Series appliances are now available in 15 models from 2 TB to 120 TB, sized to meet a wide range of backup needs. Cost saving disk density enables the new appliances to store 20 percent more data in the same form factor and cut power and cooling costs by as much as 60 percent. Innovative, new, self-healing storage in Unitrends appliances continuously monitors and corrects many sources of hardware failures. If necessary, the appliance proactively notifies the customer and instantly opens support tickets, expediting the remediation process. “Exponential data growth has put IT teams under mounting pressure to control data center sprawl, optimize efficiency, and eliminate data center complexity without increasing costs,” said Diane Bierman, VP sales, MNJ Technologies. “Unitrends Recovery Series appliances tackles all of these challenges in a cost-saving, all-in-one solution that enterprises can rely on to back up their mission-critical data.”

Gen 8 of the Recovery Series appliances includes pre-integrated software that streamlines data transfer from on-premises to the cloud. To make the move to the cloud even easier, Unitrends now offers six months of free cloud storage and disaster recovery with the purchase of a Unitrends appliance and Unitrends cloud services. Additionally, customers have the option to subscribe to the Unitrends Pledge Program to future-proof their backup appliance investment and receive a replacement appliance every four years at no additional cost. The Unitrends Pledge Program gives customers a cost-efficient way to accommodate data growth and minimize capital expenditure (CAPEX) costs while staying current with the most advanced hardware appliances. For additional product details and a free trial please visit: https://www.unitrends.com/products/recovery-series-backup-appliances. About Unitrends

Unitrends increases uptime, productivity and confidence in a world in which IT professionals must do more with less. Unitrends leverages high-availability hardware and software engineering, cloud economics, enterprise power with consumer-grade design, and customer-obsessed support to natively provide all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity. The result is a “one throat to choke” set of offerings that allow customers to focus on their business rather than backup. Learn more by visiting www.unitrends.com or follow on Twitter @Unitrends and LinkedIn. About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry’s most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com. Media Contact

