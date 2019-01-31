|
|[July 16, 2018]
New Principal Program Rewards Insurance Customers for Reaching Goals
Principal
Financial Group® launched My
Principal Lifestyle, a fitness and lifestyle app that rewards
insurance customers for activities that contribute to a healthy
lifestyle. The program aims to engage with customers by allowing them to
set physical and financial goals, and to earn points for reaching those
goals. The points can then be redeemed for gift cards.
My Principal Lifestyle was previously only open to policyholders of
select life insurance products in three states. Now, anyone in the
United States can download and use the app - though only qualifying life
insurance policyholders in approved states can redeem points earned in
the app for gift cards.
"Financial wellness and physical wellness both play a big role in
overall well-being. That's why Principal decided to reward customers
already making positive choices, and help incentivize others to take the
plunge," said Greg Linde, senior vice president of individual life at
Principal®. "We just want to help our customers live their
best, healthiest lives."
To participate, individuals can log their activity or sync the app to
their existing fitness device app, if applicable. Participants earn
points for being active, achieving daily goals, and finishing weekly
challenges.
With the goal of helpng life insurance customers get physically and
financially fit, the app features new and improved challenges.
Fifty-four percent of active participants in the program reported weight
loss. The group averages roughly 7,000 steps per day (about 2,000 more
than the CDC national average).
"Principal is known as an industry innovator in the underwriting space.
When we began My Principal Lifestyle, we believed healthy lifestyle
behaviors would be indicative of risk that could help with the
underwriting process," added Linde. "We still believe that's true, but
what we learned was more powerful. We're developing relationships with
our customers that provide value in their daily lives by encouraging
healthy behaviors. We're committed to learning more about how this type
of program can benefit our customers."
Gift card eligibility: Policy is issued in CA (News - Alert), CO, IA, MA, NJ,
OH, PA and WI. Includes all currently sold, non-variable Principal life
insurance products. Qualifying products include: Principal Term (10-,
15-, 20- and 30-year), Principal Indexed Universal Life FlexSM,
Principal Indexed Universal Life Flex IISM, Principal Indexed
Universal Life AccumulationSM, Principal Universal Life
Protector IVSM, Principal Universal Life AccumulationSM,
Principal Universal Life Flex IISM, Principal Universal Life
Flex IIISM, Principal Universal Life Provider EdgeSM.
Insured is owner and 18 years of age or older. Application received and
policy issued during program duration. Policy must be in force before
points can be redeemed for gift cards. If you were eligible to receive
gift cards in the first pilot (i.e., if you own a Principal Term 14,
Principal Term 17, Principal Universal Life Protector IV or Principal
Universal Life Flex II product issued in CA, CO, or IA prior to June
2017), you can continue redeeming points for gift cards. Insurance
Issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co. (except in NY) and
Principal Life Insurance Co. members of the Principal Financial Group.
