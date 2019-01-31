|
|[July 16, 2018]
|
New York State Department of Financial Services Grants Virtual Currency License to BitPay
BitPay,
the largest global blockchain payments provider, today announced the
company has received its Virtual Currency License from the New
York Department of Financial Services which governs rules for
virtual currency business activity in New York. The virtual currency
License enables BitPay to transact business with companies and consumers
based in New York. Businesses based in New York can leverage BitPay to
accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash for purchases from users globally.
Further, residents with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are able to make
purchases.
The Department of Financial Services conducted a comprehensive review of
BitPay's application, including the company's anti-money laundering,
know your customer, anti-fraud, capitalization, and cybersecurity
policies.
"New York state has one of the strictest policies around businesses
involved in cryptocurrency and working through the approval processes to
obtain a License was important to BitPay," said Stephen Pair, CEO of
BitPay. "We believe this hard work will pay off as New York presents
significant bsiness opportunities for BitPay."
New York City is the most populous city in the United States and overall
the fourth most populous state presents a huge opportunity to BitPay. In
2015, New York had a gross state product of $1.5 trillion, ranking it
third in the nation. With Manhattan as the leading center of banking and
finance, it is home to offices and headquarters for the world's largest
corporations.
BitPay is the eighth company to receive a virtual currency License from
the Department of Financial Services in the State of New York joining
the ranks of Square, Xapo, Inc., Genesis Global Trading Inc., bitFlyer
USA, Coinbase Inc., XRP II and Circle Internet Financial, and charters
to Gemini Trust Company and Paxos (formerly itBit Trust Company).
Hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world have signed up with
BitPay to accept bitcoin payments, including popular brands like
Microsoft (News - Alert), Newegg, Namecheap, Gyft, Takeaway, and Virgin Galactic.
Companies who accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash with BitPay
can enable transactions from any computer or mobile device. As a push
transaction, the user sends the exact amount of Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash
needed to pay the bill. This eliminates traditional credit card fraud
and identity theft risks associated with credit cards. Settlement is
direct to the company's bank account in dollars and three business days.
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company
in bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables
businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling
consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn
digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card. The
company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has
raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund,
Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information
visit https://bitpay.com.
The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank,
member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan"
and "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" are registered trademarks of
Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the
terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee
schedule, if any.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005504/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]