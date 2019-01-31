[July 16, 2018] New Cybersecurity Bible by NSA Insider, O. Sami Saydjari

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity poses the leading threat to global commerce, the military, government agencies, individual privacy, and data integrity for leading institutions. Tens of billions of dollars are spent annually to build, upgrade, and fix computer networks to withstand terrorism, hackers, spies, criminals, and corporate espionage. The next generation of cybersecurity professionals needs to be armed with a comprehensive defense. Internationally recognized cybersecurity expert O. Sami Saydjari has written the authoritative book for crafting cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to defend against even the most sophisticated attacks, Engineering Trustworthy Systems; Get Cybersecurity Design Right the First Time (McGraw-Hill). This is the "bible" for cybersecurity," says --John M. Poindexter, PhD, VADM, USN (ret), Former National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan. "This book will be the go-to reference book in cybersecurity engineering for decades to come," proclaims Brian Snow, a former Natinal Security Agency Technical Director.



This professional guide shows, step-by-step, how to design and deploy highly secure systems on time and within budget. It offers a comprehensive set of objectives and best practices and shows how to build and maintain powerful, cost-effective cybersecurity systems. Whether you are a cyber-emergency responder, manager of information technology, or a red teamer, tester, accreditor, evaluator or systems designer, you will learn to think strategically, identify the highest priority risk, and apply advanced countermeasures that address the entire attack space. "Much of the information in this book can be found nowhere else and represents the distilled experiences of over three decades of work as a cybersecurity researcher, architect, and engineer," says Saydjari, who has been a visionary and thought-leader in cybersecurity for 35 years, working for NSA, DARPA, the DoD, and NASA. He has published more than a dozen papers in the field, consulted to national leaders on cybersecurity policy and has been featured in interviews with Time, CNN, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and The Financial Times. He is the founder and president of Cyber Defense Agency, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm.

Cybersecurity professionals, computer scientists, computer engineers, and systems engineers will benefit from a deeper understanding of the principles of architecting a trustworthy system. Saydjari's breakthrough, up-to-date, comprehensive book confers essential knowledge to the next generation so it can solve important and emerging problems. It not only meets the urgent needs of today's IT professional and IT student, it lends insight on the future of cybersecurity. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cybersecurity-bible-by-nsa-insider-o-sami-saydjari-300680539.html SOURCE O. Sami Saydjari

