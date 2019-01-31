[July 16, 2018] New Operations in Mexico Extend WSO2's Reach Across Latin America

Mountain View, CA, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration vendor, today announced that the company is expanding its reach across Latin America, beginning with operations in Mexico. The move builds on the success of WSO2’s Brazil office and a strong demand for the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform across Latin America where WSO2’s business is on track to grow 200% in 2018.

Enterprises across Mexico increasingly are adopting technology to support new digital business models for enhancing customer experiences, creating new revenue streams, and optimizing business operations. To support these organizations, WSO2 is partnering with Chakray Consulting, S.L., which has a strong presence in Mexico and has made expertise in implementing agile, digital transformation solutions based on WSO2’s technology a core part of its business. The Mexico office is staffed by Chakray professionals who are fluent in Spanish and have extensive knowledge about the local business and government requirements that enterprises there must address. With the move, Chakray, a WSO2 Premier Partner, will establish the first WSO2 Reseller business under the newly expanded WSO2 Partner Program. (See today’s press release, “WSO2 Expands Partner Program to Support Growing Global Demand for the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform,” to learn more.)



“We want to ensure the success of Mexican enterprises seeking to capitalize on the agility and scalability enabled by our open source integration platform, and working with Chakray, we are providing the local support they need,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, WSO2 COO. “Chakray has been a valued WSO2 Premier Partner, sharing our values and collaborating closely with our team. Now as a WSO2 Reseller in Mexico, Chakray will combine its extensive WSO2 technology expertise with a dedicated staff and localized services to act as an extension of WSO2.” “Even as more businesses in Mexico serve customers around the world, the Mexican market is vastly underserved by technology providers,” said Javier Rul Correa, CEO, Chakray Consulting, S.L. “As a dedicated WSO2 specialist and the only WSO2 partner today with resources in Spanish, we are excited to serve as a WSO2 Reseller in Mexico. We are now well positioned to help Mexican enterprises drive their digital transformation initiatives by applying agile methodologies with WSO2’s open source and cloud-based integration technology.”

