[July 16, 2018] New Tech Armor ENHANCE Screen Protector Embedded with CLEAR™ Technology for iPhone Blocks Radiation, Improves Battery Life and Signal Strength

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Armor, the leading screen protector and mobile accessory brand, today launched the Tech Armor ENHANCE Screen Protector Embedded with patent-pending CLEAR Technology from Venti Group for all recent iPhone models: iPhone X, iPhone 6, 7, 8 (and the Plus models) and iPhone SE / 5s. Tech Armor’s ENHANCE is the next generation smartphone screen protector that not only redirects up to 100 percent of potentially harmful radiation but also boosts your phone’s signal and extends battery life by as much as 40 percent. This technology is delivered through Tech Armor’s easy-to-apply, anti-smudge, anti-scratch Ballistic Glass screen protector.

Next generation screen protector that blocks up to 100% of radiation while also boosting phone signal and extending battery life by up to 40%



Available in all recent iPhone models, ENHANCE features CLEAR Technology that seamlessly redirects radiation away from the head and brain



Tweet this: Protect yourself and your iPhone! New @TA_TechArmor ENHANCE Screen Protector Embedded with CLEAR Technology gives you peace of mind by blocking radiation, improving battery life and signal strength http://ow.ly/H0VR30kWKMP Mobile devices emit radiation that can produce potentially damaging health effects. Because it is the closest to the sensitive tissues of the head and brain, Tech Armor has targeted the screens of smartphones. With CLEAR Technology embedded into the screen protector, up to 100 percent of the emissions otherwise direced toward the head and brain are now redirected away from the front of the phone and out the back and sides.



Third party tests have shown that with CLEAR Technology, these redirected emissions concentrate the phone’s signal to provide a stronger signal for both calls and data downloads. Further, as the CLEAR Technology strengthens your signal your smartphone requires less energy thereby reducing the drain on your battery. This results in as much as 40 percent longer time between phone charges. “Regardless of your position on the effects of cell phone radiation, third party tests have shown the redirection of these emissions away from the phone concentrates and provides a stronger usable signal,” said Henry Adamany, CEO of the Venti Group. “With the Tech Armor ENHANCE Screen Protector, the technology is now available for all recent iPhone models. So why not protect yourself and protect your phone? You’ll see the benefits, especially if you’re in a low-signal environment or tired of dropped calls and slow page loads.”

Tech Armor has incorporated CLEAR Technology into the existing multi-layered design of their premium Ballistic Glass without compromising the effects of the other components. This means your screen is still free of scratches and cracks, with HD clarity viewing, excellent touchscreen sensitivity and bubble-free installation. The oleophobic coating also remains, minimizing smudges and fingerprints. “After reviewing the technology and ensuring zero loss of protection from our Ballistic Glass Screen Protector, this collaboration was a no-brainer,” said Joe Jaconi, co-founder and general manager of Tech Armor. “We’ve worked hard over the years to establish Tech Armor as the leading name in mobile device protection, so it’s a natural progression to help extend that protection beyond the physical attributes of the iPhone.” ENHANCE Screen Protector Embedded with CLEAR Technology for iPhone - $29.99

Available now on Amazon.com and the Tech Armor website For iPhone models: 5, 5S, 6, 6S, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X

99.99% HD clarity with scratch resistance

Advanced, multi-layer edge-to-edge glass protection

Made with the highest-grade Japanese Asahi glass and silicon adhesive

Crafted with precise camera / sensor cutouts providing zero interference

Signature “oleophobic” coating resists fingerprints and smudges

Easy, do-it-yourself installation process

Backed by the Tech Armor Limited Lifetime Warranty About Tech Armor

Since its inception in 2012, Tech Armor has quickly risen to the top of the mobile accessory industry by addressing the customer’s need to protect and connect their smartphones and tablets with high quality solutions at budget-friendly prices. Tech Armor’s portfolio includes best- selling Ballistic screen protectors, privacy screens, cleaning kits, phone cases along with MFI-certified cables and earbuds. Tech Armor products meet the highest quality standard in the industry, which has been through diligent product development and testing. For added peace of mind, Tech Armor establishes lifetime connections and trust with their customers through exceptional customer service and an industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit http://www.techarmor.com/. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. About Venti Group

Venti Group is an innovative tech company, whose roots are based in providing advanced tech solutions to the wireless industry. Venti Group independently develops and owns sixteen patents. Venti Group has spent millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours adapting highly sophisticated techniques that are used in large powerful wireless antennas—as in their CORE Antennas line—and incorporated these techniques into a format known as CLEAR Technology, suitable for use with smartphone screen protectors. Venti Group employs inventors and engineers composed of leading RF designers with more than 100 years of combined experience. They are the industry troubleshooters and designers for advanced antenna and radiation management systems, dedicated to creating a safer RF environment for consumers.



For more information, visit http://www.clearprotects.com/. PR Contact: Melody Chalaban

VOS Communications

310-844- 6350

melody@voscommunications.com Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

//www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a6037f1-1e7e-46d0-94f2-b4006dc977ea //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeef6785-bf39-479d-8277-c7674bbbc6e8

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]