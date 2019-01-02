|
|[July 12, 2018]
|
New Study: Shifting Business Priorities Herald the Era of Multi-Cloud
Virtustream,
the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business,
today announced the findings of a commissioned study conducted by
Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of Virtustream titled, "Multi-cloud
Arises from Changing Cloud Priorities." Based on a global survey of
727 cloud technology decision makers at businesses with more than 1,000
employees, the July 2018 study outlines how shifting business priorities
are driving enterprises to adopt multi-cloud strategies. According to
the study, a vast majority (86 percent) of respondents describe their
current cloud strategy as multi-cloud, with performance and innovation
rising above cost savings as the top measures of success. In addition,
the study finds that 60 percent of enterprises are now moving or have
already moved mission-critical applications to the public cloud.
"Multi-cloud is a clear reality of the next era in cloud computing.
Whether it is employed to balance risk or to leverage the advantages and
use cases of various cloud platforms - enterprises are increasingly
moving their workloads to multiple cloud providers," said Deepak Patil,
senior vice president, Product and Technology, Virtustream. "At
Virtustream, we are committed to offering the best multi-cloud platform
in the industry. We will continue our decade-long track record of
migrating and managing mission-critical applications in the cloud, but
will also provide a flexible solution that accommodates the multi-cloud
architecture enterprises require, while improving both the performance
of the applications and the overall business by helping customers to
realize operational efficiencies and focus on innovation."
As enterprises increasingly focus on migrating mission-critical
applications to the cloud, investments in cloud technology and resources
are on the rise as well. Researchers found that almost half of
enterprises report at least $50 million in annual cloud spending. In
addition, a vast majority of respondents plan to increase or maintain
their investments over the next two years, including resources devoted
to internal staff and external vendors.
Increases in cloud adoption and investment are also driving enterprises
to update and formalize their cloud strategies in a more intentional
way. According to the study, nearly three in four enterprises plan to
re-evaluate their cloud strategy within the next two years, or create a
new one. The researchers also note that, going forward, cloud strategies
must aim to create greater alignment between cloud technologies and key
business objectives. When asked about their organization's business
objectives for cloud this year, 42 percent of respondents reported
operational efficiency as heir top priority, followed closely by
innovation and revenue growth, respectively.
Most enterprises today are adopting a multi-cloud strategy to optimize
performance and meet their business objectives. As the study notes, "No
single cloud platform meets all enterprise workload requirements." As a
result, enterprises are leveraging multiple public and private clouds
for different application workloads, with performance cited as the top
consideration for most enterprises when matching workloads with cloud
environments, outranking even compliance and security.
"At Hunter Douglas, we are embracing a multi-cloud strategy for the same
reasons- operational efficiencies and innovation- as cited in this
study," said Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas. "Virtustream is
helping us implement and manage our new mission-critical SAP (News - Alert)
applications in the cloud, while we work with other vendors for
different use cases. This strategic approach not only achieves our
business imperatives, but also provides IT with increased agility and
allows us to focus on driving value."
IT leaders surveyed show a diverse set of use cases for multi-cloud
platforms, and believe that a multi-cloud approach yield benefits such
as improved IT infrastructure management and flexibility (33 percent),
better IT cost management overall (33 percent), and improved security
and compliance (30 percent). Furthermore, the study found that firms
prefer vendor capabilities that deliver deeper levels of help and
support when choosing a cloud vendor. IT pros are most likely to be
involved in vendor choice (52 percent), with a select group of C-suite
roles getting involved, led by the CIO (34 percent).
To learn more about Virtustream and the study, click on the following
links:
Webinar:
Attend an informative webinar discussing the study, "Multi-cloud Arises
from Changing Cloud Priorities" hosted by Virtustream with guest
speaker, Lauren Nelson, Principal Analyst, Forrester Consulting. The
webinar will be held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 11AM EDT. Click here
to register.
Methodology:
In this study, Forrester Consulting conducted an online survey with 727
respondents and interviews with cloud strategy and application
management decision makers in the US, EMEA, and APAC to evaluate the
state of enterprise cloud strategies. Survey participants included
decision makers in IT and operations roles at their companies. Questions
provided to the participants asked about their firms' cloud and cloud
migration strategies. Respondents were offered a small monetary
incentive as a thank you for time spent on the survey. The study began
in April 2018 and was completed in July 2018.
About Virtustream
Virtustream, a Dell (News - Alert) Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud
company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run
their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises,
service providers and government agencies, Virtustream's xStream®
Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meets the
security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based
billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud -
whether private, public or hybrid.
*Virtustream and xStream are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Virtustream, Inc. in the United States or in other countries. All other
trademarks used are the property of the respective owners.
