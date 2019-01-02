|
|[July 12, 2018]
New Study Suggests Engagement with Digital Learning Tools Can Help Predict Outcomes and Inform Interventions for at-Risk Students
A study released today by Blackboard (News - Alert), VitalSource®, and the University
of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) finds that engagement with digital
learning tools can better predict student success than incoming GPA.
The study found that students at UMBC who are highly engaged with
digital learning tools were 200% more likely to pass their courses than
less active students. Specifically, incoming C students with low
engagement had a 37% likelihood of passing a class while similar
students exhibiting the highest level of engagement with Blackboard
Learn and/or VitalSource had a more than 90% likelihood of passing a
class.
"To my knowledge, this project represents one of the few empirical
studies to look at student success through combined, digital tool usage
data," says John Fritz, UMBC's Associate Vice President for
Instructional Technology. "In addition, the IMS Caliper Analytics®
standard made it technically possible for a university and two ed tech
companies to pursue shared interests, which is rare in its own right. We
learned a lot and appreciated the collaboration very much."
The research on selected fall 2017 courses, conducted in spring 2018,
was based on UMBC student engagement data across a diverse range of
courses, including a variety of course subjects and class sizes, and
assessed students' usage of Blackboard Learn, a virtual learning
environment and learning management system developed by Blackboard
Inc., and Bookshelf® by VitalSource, the world's leading digital content
platform.
"We are excited to work with Blackboard and UMBC to demonstrate the
important role of student engagement analytics and the IMS Caliper
Analytics standard," says Dr. Michael Hale, Vice President of Education
at VitalSource. "We believe that putting actionable data in educators'
hands will have a meaningful impact on student outcomes and retention."
The study highlights the pivotal role of digital learning tools and
related engagement analytics in helping institutions better understand
and improve student outcomes. This study, which focused on student
engagement through week four of courses, allows for just-in-time student
intervention to address at-risk students.
In particular, this study demonstrates the valuable role of learning
data interoperability, supported in this study by IMS Caliper Analytics,
a standard format for analytics created to allow a variety of learning
tools to return data that can be analyzed in aggregate. By combining
activity data from multiple digital learning tools, it becomes possible
to create earlier and more accurate predictions of student achievement.
In the hands of professional advisors, this could mean more timely
interventions and more students remaining on track for on-time
graduation.
"We recently strengthened our relationship with VitalSource to
streamline the ability to provide Inclusive Access of digital materials
on day one of a class," said Phill Miller, Blackboard's Chief Learning
and Innovation Officer. "This study, conducted with one of our clients,
illustrates the value of the relationship with VitalSource and how
Inclusive Access can drive student success."
