[July 12, 2018] New Party Game What's That Smell?™ is About to Cause a Big Stink in Households Nationwide

MONTREAL, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee®, a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products, today announced the highly anticipated retail launch of What's That Smell?™, the hilariously fragrant party game that grabs you by the nostrils. Today's release makes WowWee an official player in the 14+ games market - and they're not holding back. With over 50 smells from nice to downright nasty, What's That Smell? is a breath of fresh and not-so-fresh air in the party game category! In typical WowWee fashion, the brand is using innovation and scent technology to leave its mark on game night. This new "scent-sational" party game is designed to put your sense of smell to the test against friends and family, roommates and work besties - challenging those brave enough to correctly guess scents ranging from roses to rotting garbage...and worse. The winner (aka "Nose-it-All") gets to pick a player of their choice to suffer the Whiff of Shame: three big whiffs of one of the four outrageously pungent Stank Cards: Extra Old Toe Cheese, Diaper Blowout, Hot Chunky Vomit, and Smothered in B.O. "WowWee has always been recognized for its technical innovation that has truly revolutionized the entertainment space," said Dominique Fleurant, Brand Manager at WowWee. "This expansion has been a long time coming or us, and we're excited to enter this new world of games with an edgy and engaging experience that will truly knock players' (smelly) socks off - pun intended!"



For added fun, players can download the free iOS/Android What's That Smell? companion app to track the number of players and sniffing time, earn extra bonus points by comparing guesses with other people who played the game, and record the priceless Whiff Of Shame. The app also provides Stank Card filters and a "don't-miss-a-revolting-second" slow-mo effect to help capture every second of the memorable reactions. Available for purchase on Amazon Prime Day July 16, 2018 and arriving soon at Target and Walmart in the U.S. and Canada, What's That Smell? includes 48 Mystery Whiff Cards, four Stank Cards and scent-barrier bags, six cardholders, a sheet of Whiff Strips, scorepad and instructions for 2-6 players ages 14+ MSRP $19.99.

For more information about What's That Smell, please visit: WhatsThatSmellGame.com. For all the latest news on WowWee, follow us on Facebook.

WowWee® is a 30 year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. A full range of new product lines and a robust licensing and entertainment program is planned for 2018 and beyond. With offices in Montreal, San Diego and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories.

