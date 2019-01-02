|
|[July 12, 2018]
|
New Media Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend Announcement
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial
results and dividend for the second quarter on Thursday, August 2, 2018,
prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August
2, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will
be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media's
website, www.newmediainv.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Media Second
Quarter Earnings Call" or access code "73796668."
A simultaneos webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra
time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary
software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately three hours following the call's completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 16, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056
(from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.);
please reference access code "73796668."
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 144 daily
publications. As of April 1, 2018, New Media operates in over 565
markets across 38 states reaching over 23 million people on a weekly
basis and serves over 219,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
