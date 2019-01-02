[July 11, 2018] NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Farmland Partners Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or the "Company") (NYSE: FPI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rota Fortunae published a report on July 11, 2018, claiming that Farmland inflated revenues by "making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cah back to FPI as rent." The report alleges that 310% of Farmland's 2017 earnings could have been generated this way. Rota Fortunae states in its report, "we found evidence that strongly supports FPI has significantly overpaid for properties; under normal circumstances, we estimate FPI is worth $4.85/share, but we think the shares are un-investible." Based on this report, Farmland shares dropped significantly during intraday trading on July 11, 2018.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate. We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA (News - Alert) 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005724/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]