[July 11, 2018] New Capital Partners Announces LoyaltyExpress Investment in SoftVu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LoyaltyExpress, a portfolio company of New Capital Partners, has acquired SoftVu, a leader in creation, management, distribution and tracking of automated marketing strategies for direct-to-consumer markets in the mortgage lending industry. The investment begins SoftVu's partnership with LoyaltyExpress, a provider of marketing automation and cloud-based CRM solutions for mortgage companies and banks. "SoftVu will fit very well into our LoyaltyExpress platform," said James Outland, Managing Partner at NCP. "We're excited to partner with Tim and SoftVu. He's built an incredible company that will be a great complement to LoyaltyExpress in the mortgage tech space." "Partnering with SoftVu allows us to bring highly complementary solutions to our respective clients," said Jeff Doyle, CEO of LoyaltyExpress. "This will further enhance both companies' abilities to provide innovative and market leading solutions. Since getting to know Tim and the SoftVu team, I'm highly confident that our partnership will yield tremendous value for our combined client base." SoftVu, known in the market for its high degree of client focus and satisfaction, will leverage this partnership and investment to advance its prominent position and offer new and expanded services to its markets. "Our desire to provide even higher levels of value and expand our marketing innovations to our clients is in perfect alignment with LoyaltyExpress' mission and NCP's investment strategy," said Tim Donnelly, Founder and CEO of SoftVu. "We are thrilled about this partnership with LoyaltyExpress, and with NCP's deep experience and outstanding reputation, we're excited to further enhance our ability to deliver even more value to our clients, plus expand our products and services through LoyaltyExpress' platform." "We had heard about SoftVu's reputation for elivering outstanding client focus and results, and through the due diligence process and getting to know the SoftVu team, we validated all of that and more," said Adam Cranford, Managing Director at NCP. "Providing additional capital to this highly regarded, profitable enterprise will allow the existing leadership team to continue to provide innovative advancements and build on their already sterling reputation. We look forward to an exciting future with both entities."



About SoftVu, LLC

Founded in 1999 and based in Kansas City, Mo., SoftVu is a purpose-driven organization committed to driving client value through technology innovations, transparent results and exceptional service. SoftVu's industry-leading marketing automation platform leverages big data, machine-learning algorithms and sophisticated A-B testing techniques, enabling the mortgage banking industry to deliver the right marketing message to the right person at the right time. Today, the company's SaaS-based platform is used by the largest banks and mortgage lenders in the United States to increase sales conversion rates and deliver a great experience to their prospects and customers. SoftVu's content distribution options include email, text, direct mail, retargeting and video. For more information about SoftVu, visit www.SoftVu.com.

About LoyaltyExpress

LoyaltyExpress simplifies CRM and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including one of the top three retail lenders in the nation. LoyaltyExpress eliminates the need to share sensitive customer data with multiple vendors and has a team of world-class marketing and branding experts with extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Its flagship solution, CustomerManager, is an enterprise-wide, Software-as-a-Service platform that combines lead management, email and direct mail campaigns with a 360-degree view of each loan officer's customers, partners and prospects. The MarketingCentral service delivers a web-based, sales collateral store powered by custom content creation and integrated print fulfillment. LoyaltyExpress also acquired Lending Manager in 2017. Lending Manager builds custom corporate and loan officer websites for lenders of all sizes, delivering world-class, flexible point-of-sale solutions with over 75 integrations with the leading mortgage technology providers. LoyaltyExpress is backed by New Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.loyaltyexpress.com. About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP makes investments in niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Because of the firm's extensive operational experience, NCP seeks to gain significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, visit www.newcapitalpartners.com. The contents of this release are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any discussion of investment transactions in and the listing of portfolio companies of New Capital Partners does not constitute, nor should it be construed or relied upon as, investment advice or an offer to purchase or sell any particular security View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-capital-partners-announces-loyaltyexpress-investment-in-softvu-300679551.html SOURCE LoyaltyExpress

