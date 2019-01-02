[July 11, 2018] New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Call

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2018 third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. EST. Chairman and CEO Laurence M. Downes, Chief Operating Officer Stephen D. Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Patrick J. Migliaccio, will present an overview of NJR's financial performance. A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select "Investor Relations." Scroll down and click "Investor Information" on the left side of the page, then select "Events & Presentations" and click on the webcast link. About New Jersey Resources New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight (News - Alert) Advantage®. For more information about NJR:

