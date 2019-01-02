|
|[July 11, 2018]
|
New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Call
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) invites investors, customers, members of
the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live
webcast of its fiscal 2018 third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday,
August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. EST. Chairman and CEO Laurence M. Downes,
Chief Operating Officer Stephen D. Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer
Patrick J. Migliaccio, will present an overview of NJR's financial
performance.
A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select
"Investor Relations." Scroll down and click "Investor Information" on
the left side of the page, then select "Events & Presentations" and
click on the webcast link.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that,
through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and
clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset
management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
-
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates
and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and
distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in
New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and
Burlington counties.
-
NJR Clean Energy (News - Alert) Ventures invests in, own and operates solar
and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of nearly 320
megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with
low-carbon solutions.
-
NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural
gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural
gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across
North America.
-
NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and
producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its
50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage
facility, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast
Pipeline Project.
-
NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as
heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators,
solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential
homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers
save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging
efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such
as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight (News - Alert) Advantage®.
