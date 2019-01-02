[July 11, 2018] New Research from IntSights Cyber Intelligence Finds 135% Year-Over-Year Increase in Bank Data for Sale on Dark Web Black Markets

NEW YORK, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --— IntSights Cyber Intelligence, the leading provider of enterprise cyber risk analytics, threat intelligence and mitigation solutions that automate proactive defense, released today the company's Financial Services Threat Landscape Report (July 2018). This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current threat landscape for financial services and banking organizations, key trends in cybercriminal Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) based on dark web activity collected by the IntSights platform, and predictions for how these threats will evolve throughout 2018 and into 2019. The report found five key trends for threats relating to financial services organizations: State-Sponsored APT Groups Targeting Financial Organizations to Wage Cyber-Warfare

Increased Extortion Attacks in the Age of New Privacy Laws

Fake Social Media Pages and Mobile Applications Used for Social Engineering

Threat Actors Moving to Private, Peer-to-Peer Channels

Phishing-as-a-Service Lowering the "Hacker Barrier-to-Entry" "While it comes as no surprise that cybercriminals continue to target banking and financial services organizations, it's important that CISOs, threat hunters and SOC teams at these organizations are familiar with how they are being targeted," says Itay Kozuch, Director of Threat Research at IntSights. "We see many financial organizations too focused on stopping direct attacks to their corporate systems, however, our research shows that cybercriminals have begun circumventing these defenses using social media, mobile application stores and phishing schemes." Kozuch continued, "These tactics leverage an organization's brand and credibility to trick users and run scams, which can be even more costly and dangerous than direct attacks. We published our Financial Services Threat Landscape report to help these organizations widen their view of the threat landscape to not just protect against direct attacks, but protect their customers and prevent successful fraud." In addition, IntSights recently released IntSights for Financial Services, a threat intelligence solution designed to help financial services and banking organizations anticipate direct threats, reduce fraud costs and protect their customers. The new solution incorporates financial-specific digital assets and new sources into the IntSights cyber risk analytics algorithm, enabling users to:



Leverage active SWIFT code monitoring againt fraudulent activities

Uncover compromised bank accounts

Identify stolen credit cards

Discover hacked client bank account logins

Leverage dedicated research and analysis from a large repository of threat sources specifically related to sharing financial information and/or planning attacks against financial organizations To download a copy of the Financial Services Threat Landscape Report (July 2018), please click here: https://www.intsights.com/financial-services-threat-landscape-report-july-2018. To share some of the recent findings from the Financial Services Threat Landscape Report (July 2018), IntSights will be presenting a webinar with BankInfoSecurity, titled An Inside Look at How Cybercriminals Target Financial Services & Banking Organizations on July 19, 2018 from 11:30 AM EDT to 12:30 PM EDT. Please click here to register: https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/webinars/inside-look-at-how-cybercriminals-target-financial-services-banking-w-1648?rf=intsights1.

About IntSights: IntSights is redefining cyber security with the industry's first and only enterprise threat management platform that transforms tailored threat intelligence into automated security operations. Our groundbreaking data-mining algorithms and unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities continuously monitor an enterprise's external digital profile across the surface, deep and dark web, categorize and analyze tens of thousands of threats, and automate the risk remediation lifecycle -- streamlining workflows, maximizing resources and securing business operations. This has made IntSights' one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights' has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Japan, New York, Dallas and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com.

VP, Global Marketing

IntSights Cyber Intelligence

jonathand@intsights.com

+1-800-532-4617 Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com

+1-410-302-9459 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-intsights-cyber-intelligence-finds-135-year-over-year-increase-in-bank-data-for-sale-on-dark-web-black-markets-300678803.html SOURCE IntSights Cyber Intelligence Inc

