[July 10, 2018] New App Lets Small Businesses Use Apple Pay and Any iOS Device to Stream ASCAP, BMI, GMR, SOCAN Licensed Music Into Their Establishments

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTUNE, based in Bellevue, Washington, introduces the first iOS APP that offers small business owners an easy and simple way to play the music they want without having to obtain separate public performance licenses from ASCAP, BMI, GMR or SOCAN. Channel Maker, the NEXTUNE App exclusively available on the App Store, comes with over 150 music channels that target specific business environments like restaurants, spas, retail stores, and hotels. Business owners can even make their own channel and save it into a Favorites list. Every channel features ASCAP, BMI, GMR, and SOCAN licensed music for public performance, so business owners have no need to get direct licensing to play music in their establishments. Small business owners have grappled for years with the confusing nature of public performance licensing and the various performing rights societies. Many don't even realize they need a public performance license for the music they play in their establishments. For others, it's far easier to use a consumer streaming service licensed for personal use and risk the steep fines for copyright infringement, rather than sit through a lot of sales talk or wait for special equipment to arrive from a licensed music source. With the Channel Maker App from NEXTUNE, business owners can download and go. No waiting for equipment or installation. Simply plug in an iPhone or iPad right into the store's sound system and select a channel. The Channel Maker App is a free download on the App Store. There is a 30-day free trial to try the service, and if you like it, the cost is $19.99 a month with Apple Pay starting with the second month. As a comparison, direct licensing with the Performance Rights Societies can be as much as five times mor using a consumer streaming music service.



But what about the music? The song selections are all from the original artists and their original songs. No filler here. NEXTUNE uses their patented Bio-Rhythm technology to create playlist arrangements that mirror the intended activity of a business environment. Every song is reviewed by NEXTUNE's curators for lyrics, content, mood, style, and tempo to ensure that only the appropriate music plays. Nice touch for those family-friendly places. Making a custom channel is easy. There are a variety of custom options to get the exact music experience you're looking for. NEXTUNE will even produce audio messages and insert them into any of your channels to promote special events. With this App it's simple to get a custom radio channel licensed for your business.

About NEXTUNE – NEXTUNE is an online streaming music service licensed for business use. We offer curated music programming specifically designed for a variety of business environments such as retail stores, restaurants, bars, offices, medical centers, and hotels. We use our patented Bio-Rhythm technology to create playlist arrangements that result in an uplifting, positive experience for consumers while waiting, dining and shopping.

