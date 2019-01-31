[July 10, 2018] New, Smartphone App-Controlled Skylight Automation System Designed to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Temperature

FORT MILL, S.C., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising use of smart-home technology to improve the way we live and increasing demand for products that improve home health, VELUX Skylights introduces a new skylight automation system that aims to improve indoor air quality and create a comfortable living environment. VELUX ACTIVE with NETATMO is the first smart skylight system that connects with Apple HomeKit, allowing homeowners to manage indoor climate control at home or remotely across all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod. The system can be controlled using Siri, Apple's voice-controlled intelligent assistant, or with the touch of a button on the Apple Home app. Homeowners can now control their new or existing VELUX Skylights, automatically opening the skylights two-to-three times daily to help remove stale, polluted air or adjusting the blinds to bring in or block natural light. "VELUX ACTIVE makes it easier than ever to achieve a healthy and comfortable indoor climate," said Ross Vandermark, national product manager for VELUX America. "Without having to program or operate a remote control or timer, the system has the ability to recognize the need for fresh air and open the skylights automatically." Smart sensor technology monitors CO2, humidity levels and temperature in the home and data from local weather stations to automatically open the skylights if fresh air is needed. The system can also automate skylight blinds. In an average home, the pollutant level is normally low when people first enter the house, or after effective ventilation. However, after an extended period of time, daily activities can raise the level of humidity and CO2 to unhealthy levels that can cause headaches, dizziness and sleepiness and can contribute to long-term health issues such as asthma due to mold in the home. Opening skylights in conjunction with vertical windows removes polluted air from the home and promotes an overall healthier lifestyle for the inhabitants. "Few are aware of the impact of indoor air on their health and wellbeing, but the air we breathe is just as important as the food we eat or the water we drink," said Kent Holm, senior vice president, global product management, the VELUX Group. "An averageadult breathes in around 4,000 gallons of air every single day and spends up to 90 percent of their time indoors. A healthy indoor climate goes way beyond simple convenience, which our new smart home solution ensures."



The product introduction supports the growing desire for smart home technology and healthy living products in the United States. In fact, some projections show the number of connected homes will exceed 35 million by 2021. It also taps into a desire by homeowners to improve their home's health. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we spend a staggering 90 percent of our time indoors and often forget to ventilate our homes. A recent survey1 of homeowners and renters by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, showed that 1 in 4 households surveyed had some concern about whether their homes might contain health risks. The leading concern among survey respondents was indoor air quality.

VELUX ACTIVE with NETATMO works with iOS and Android, so homeowners can manage and monitor their skylights across all Apple devices with the Apple Home app or VELUX ACTIVE's own app. "VELUX ACTIVE with NETATMO is the result of two stunning technologies: high standard VELUX skylights and Netatmo's know-how for creating simple and useful products and apps," said Fred Potter, founder and CEO of Netatmo. "By automating the opening, closing and shading of skylights, we can make a big difference and improve indoor climate so users don't have to worry about it." About VELUX Skylights

VELUX is the world leader in skylights and roof windows and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 40 countries. VELUX America products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumberyards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting www.veluxusa.com or www.whyskylights.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina. About NETATMO

Netatmo is a revolutionary smart home company that develops intuitive, beautifully designed consumer electronic products. Artificial Intelligence is designed into all Netatmo's products and they are therefore, truly smart. The user experience is seamless, helping everyone create a safer, healthier and more comfortable home. Netatmo carefully designs the mechanics, electronics and embedded software of all its products to the highest standards. The mobile and web applications are designed to be simple to operate, yet deliver a rich user experience. Through its program "with Netatmo", Netatmo develops connected solutions with leading brands in the building industry to be integrated into residential home infrastructure, whether new-build or renovation. In November 2015 Netatmo completed a series B funding round of €30 million. The company previously raised €4.5 million in 2013. Notes 46 percent of consumers in the US and Europe believe smart homes will be mainstream within the next four years (Bluetooth survey)

VELUX ACTIVE with NETATMO includes an indoor climate sensor, departure switch and internet gateway

The smart home system VELUX ACTIVE is compatible with VELUX INTEGRA® electrical and solar skylights

The VELUX ACTIVE app is compatible with Apple ® iPhones and Android smarthphones

iPhones and Android smarthphones 1 Challenges and Opportunities in Creating Healthy Homes: Helping Consumers Make Informed Decisions by Mariel Wolfson and Elizabeth La Jeunesse View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-smartphone-app-controlled-skylight-automation-system-designed-to-improve-indoor-air-quality-and-temperature-300678632.html SOURCE VELUX America

