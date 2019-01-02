|
|[July 10, 2018]
|
New Research Demonstrates The Evolution Of 'Financial Invisibles' Perceptions And Behaviors
Financial invisibles are those who are either neglected by or left out
of the traditional financial system. Their lack of participation
originates from their life circumstances, perception of their current
financial stability and their outlook on the future. PYMNTS, in
collaboration with Unifund, surveyed 2,000 Americans to dive into and
derive insights from their relationships with credit and debt.
The survey analyzed four personas:
-
No Worries: People who have no delinquencies and can fully
participate in the financial system
-
Second Chances: Those who have had delinquencies but can still
participate in the financial system
-
On the Edge: People who struggle to make ends meet and have no
delinquencies, but are not able to participate in the financial system
-
Shut Outs: Those who have had delinquencies and, as a result,
are unable to participate in the financial system
Considered as a whole, the sample had an average credit score of 695,
average income of $70,000 per year, average age of 45 and employment
rate of 60 percent or greater.
All four personas were studied, but the report zeroed in on the Second
Chances group. Despite sharing similar life circumstances with the No
Worries subset, Second Chances behaved somewhat like Shut Outs.
Seventy-one percent reported being behind on bill payments, as did 79
percent of the Shut Outs. Both apped into nontraditional payment
products when looking for alternative ways to manage their personal
finances, with as many as 13 percent of Second Chances and 3.6 percent
of No Worries consumers resorting to personal loans. Both expressed
pessimism about their financial futures.
Other key takeaways from the July edition of the PYMNTS Financial
Invisibles Report, a Unifund collaboration, include:
-
Eighty-three percent of respondents reported that their personal
finances stayed the same or improved.
-
Thirty-three percent reported being behind on their bills, compared to
31 percent in Q2 2017.
-
Nearly 50 percent mentioned that their credit scores have not changed
in the past year, while one-third mentioned that their credit scores
had improved.
-
Seventy-five percent reported having completed higher education
levels, holding an associate's, bachelor's or graduate degree.
-
Having access to a checking account also showed improvement, rising to
95 percent of those surveyed.
-
Fifty-two percent cited being confident in their ability to save
money, while 48 percent admitted a general lack of confidence.
-
Twenty-four percent of the Second Chances group reported feeling less
financially stable compared to 2017.
-
Seventy-nine percent of the Second Chances group reported living
paycheck to paycheck.
To learn more about consumers' perceptions of their financial situations
compared to their realities, their reasons for choosing traditional
versus nontraditional financial products and the factors influencing the
decision process, download
the Financial Invisibles Report.
