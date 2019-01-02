[July 10, 2018] New Scala-branded Content Accelerator Introduced to the Digital Signage Market

MALVERN, Pa., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced the addition of a powerful content acceleration device, the Scala Content Accelerator, to their digital signage portfolio. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/ad tech solutions companies, is including the cache server solution to help clients optimize the digital signage experience by guaranteeing reliable, timely delivery of content to media players. The device was designed with the guidance of SuperLumin, a fellow company in the STRATACACHE family, and features a small footprint that can fit seamlessly into any network. Scala Content Accelerator helps ensure media players are successfully delivering dynamically changing rich-media content to any screen without having to worry about network bandwidth issues and content delays, keeping an entire digital signage library accessible on a local LAN. As digital signage continues to evolve, becoming more dynamic and interactive, frequently changing media relies heavily on internet connectivity for content delivery. "Current solutions and hardware options can lead to playback and performance issues due to content volume and network bandwidth," said Joe Sullivan, Scala COO. "For retailers, especially those with lower network bandwidth, this problem can lead to a frustrating or interrupted customer experience and increased wait times. We're solving this by providing instant access to content even during periods of high network congestion, decreasing money spent on extra bandwidth, while at the same time optimizing the customer experience." The adition of Scala Content Accelerator follows the news of last November's launch of Scala-branded media players, which drew on the experience and expertise of STRATACACHE to develop and distribute the hardware, similar to SuperLumin's role in Scala Content Accelerator coming to market.



"SuperLumin and Scala product teams quickly identified the benefit content acceleration can bring to Scala's customers, particularly with the focus Scala has on providing retailers with intelligent visual and consumer engagement solutions. The team worked quickly to bring this digital signage solution to market in less than six months' time," said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. Learn more about Scala Content Accelerator at www.scala.com/content-accelerator.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide. About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook. Contact: Andrea Poley, andrea.poley@scala.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-scala-branded-content-accelerator-introduced-to-the-digital-signage-market-300678128.html SOURCE Scala

