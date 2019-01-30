|
New Funding Provides Topbox with Fuel for Expansion and Innovation
Topbox, a leading provider of omni-channel customer experience analytics
software, announces today that it has raised a significant amount of
growth capital. The round was led by Telescope Partners, a growth equity
firm based in San Francisco.
Mickey Arabelovic, founder of Telescope and a former partner at Sequoia
Capital, states "Informed by decades of experience, Topbox enables some
of the world's largest brands to better understand their customers and
journeys. We're excited to help the team replicate the early success
they have had thus far."
Topbox's SaaS (News - Alert) platform aggregates and synthesizes customer interactions
from every channel and at every stage of the customer lifecycle for
analysis, trends discovery, and reporting. Combining voice and text data
from calls, chat, SMS, email, social media, reviews, surveys, and more,
Topbox gives businesses a comprehensive view of the customer experience,
and the ability to drill down into friction points, product insights,
and cost-to-serve performance.
Tariq Alinur, Vice President of Contact Centers for Cable & Wireless (News - Alert)
Communications, has been a Topbox client for nearly two years. According
to Alinur, "Topbox clearly differentiates itself from the other
solutions. The SaaS application enables us to quickly identify ad
resolve issues in both the customer experience and our operations."
Topbox was founded by executives from the BPO/Contact Center space who
recognized speech-to-text software was generating mountains of customer
feedback data but doing very little to help businesses improve customer
service, product development, and brand management. Topbox plans to use
the growth capital to scale its marketing, sales, and development
efforts. "Our goal is to grow our list of amazing clients like Cable &
Wireless, Orvis, Bed Bath & Beyond and Western Union (News - Alert), while continuing
to develop the platform to deliver actionable insights," said Topbox CEO
Chris Tranquill.
About Topbox
Topbox's customer experience analytics software is the only omni-channel
solution to aggregate and synthesize data from every customer
interaction for deep analysis. A sophisticated classification model
normalizes data from disparate channels, technology platforms, and
languages, and applies a contextual framework specific to your business
to deliver the most relevant and actionable analysis. This intelligence
powers a transformative, customer-centric approach to product
management, sales and marketing, and support services. To learn more
visit www.topbox.io
About Telescope Partners
Founded in 2015, Telescope Partners is an active growth equity firm
managing $80 million of commitments in its debut fund. The firm partners
with best in class entrepreneurs across the enterprise technology
landscape building long-term, sustainable businesses. For more
information, visit http://www.telescopepartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005303/en/
