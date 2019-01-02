[July 09, 2018] New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, after market close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 241-7256 from the United States or (647) 689-4220 internationally with conference ID 2095275 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, a supplemental presentation deck will also be made available on the investor relations page. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 14, 2018, a telephone replay will be available by ialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 2095275.



About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

