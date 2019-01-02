[July 09, 2018] New Jersey Economic Development Authority and More Than 60 Partners Join Forces for VOICE Summit July 24-26 at NJIT

The VOICE Summit sponsored by Amazon Alexa and other leading companies such as Microsoft, Yext and Panasonic takes place July 24-26 at New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and is expected to bring together more than 1,500 software developers, designers, brands, agencies and media companies focused on the next generation of applications that leverage conversational input via voice and chat. Now the largest voice-tech event of the year, the event provides an unprecedented opportunity for those seeking to capitalize on this major technology shift. The state of New Jersey, through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJDEV) recognizes this opportunity and has sponsored the event as well as pushing out a statewide campaign to encourage developers to capitalize on this rare opportunity. "New Jersey has a history of innovation and invention and the VOICE Summit provides a perfect opportunity to carry on that tradition," said Governor Murphy. "With Amazon, Google and Microsoft providing hands-on training under one roof for three days, this is an amazing opportunity that technologists from across the state shouldn't miss," he added. The NJDEV campaign allows developers to access a $100 three-day pass through July 16th, a $295 savings off the list rate of $395. After the 16th, the NJDEV passes will be $150. In all, there are more than 175 speakers from 8 countries and 30 states providing training, research and thought leadership at the cutting edge of the voice-first era. Speakers from LEGO, Panasonic, Audibe, Yext, Prudential, Capital One, Mercedes Benz, and Mayo Clinic will also be in attendance.



"We're thrilled with the results for our inaugural event and the partnerships we've been able to forge locally in Newark and statewide," said Pete Erickson, event creator and founder of Modev, the organization producing VOICE. "The stage is set for all those who wish to get into the voice-first market or those tasked with staying ahead of the impending disruptions that are set to take place." Those wishing to use the NJDEV campaign can access the event at www.voicesummit.ai and use the code at checkout for the three-day pass.

About NJEDA:

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) is an independent State agency that finances small and mid-sized businesses, administers tax incentives to retain and grow jobs, revitalizes communities through redevelopment initiatives, and supports entrepreneurial development by providing access to training and mentoring programs. About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market leading events such as VOICE Summit sponsored by Amazon Alexa and Spinnaker Summit sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators", include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world. About VoiceSummit:

VOICE is a three-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, Sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 24-26, and serve as a gathering place for more than 1500 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and demos. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Newark Community Economic Development Council and Medina Citi. www.voicesummit.ai View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005280/en/

