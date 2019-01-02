[July 09, 2018] New Matching Algorithm Drives Major Technology Upgrade for Cognitec's Market-Leading Face Recognition Products

Cognitec Systems, the face recognition company, has concluded extensive research and development efforts to greatly advance the accuracy and speed of its face matching algorithm. The high-performance algorithm has been integrated into Cognitec's FaceVACS engine and is now available in new releases of all market-focused Cognitec products. In-house tests show leading-edge performance levels on a variety of large datasets across typical face recognition applications. These datasets range from passport-style images as found innational ID databases, to mugshot-style images typically used by law enforcement agencies, and facial images turned away from a frontal pose, as recorded by video cameras. Another test shows an accuracy boost for matching low-quality passport-style images to live camera images, the process used for automated border control in eGates.



The new matching algorithm benefits Cognitec's highly specialized products that are used around the world to compare facial images to those stored in multi-million photo databases, to investigate persons in recorded videos, find known persons in real time, and for verification processes at borders. The FaceVACS engine allows companies to implement face recognition methods in their own products, and is made available via custom software development kits. Cognitec is the only company worldwide that has worked exclusively on face recognition technology since its inception in 2002. Experiencing steady growth at business locations in Dresden, Boston and Sydney, the company is proud to maintain a stable, market-leading position within the industry, and to uphold the trust it has gained as a reliable, experienced provider of biometric technologies.

About Cognitec Cognitec develops market-leading face recognition technologies and applications for enterprise and government customers around the world. In various independent evaluation tests, our FaceVACS® software has proven to be the premier technology available on the market. Cognitec's portfolio includes products for facial image database search, recorded video investigation, real-time video screening and people analytics, border control, ICAO compliant photo capturing and facial image quality assessment. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005417/en/

