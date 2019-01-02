|
|[July 09, 2018]
|
New Matching Algorithm Drives Major Technology Upgrade for Cognitec's Market-Leading Face Recognition Products
Cognitec Systems, the face recognition company, has concluded extensive
research and development efforts to greatly advance the accuracy and
speed of its face matching algorithm. The high-performance algorithm has
been integrated into Cognitec's FaceVACS
engine and is now available in new releases of all market-focused Cognitec
products.
In-house tests show leading-edge performance levels on a variety of
large datasets across typical face recognition applications. These
datasets range from passport-style images as found innational ID
databases, to mugshot-style images typically used by law enforcement
agencies, and facial images turned away from a frontal pose, as recorded
by video cameras. Another test shows an accuracy boost for matching
low-quality passport-style images to live camera images, the process
used for automated border control in eGates.
The new matching algorithm benefits Cognitec's highly specialized
products that are used around the world to compare facial images to
those stored in multi-million photo databases, to investigate persons in
recorded videos, find known persons in real time, and for verification
processes at borders. The FaceVACS engine allows companies to implement
face recognition methods in their own products, and is made available
via custom software development kits.
Cognitec is the only company worldwide that has worked exclusively on
face recognition technology since its inception in 2002. Experiencing
steady growth at business locations in Dresden, Boston and Sydney, the
company is proud to maintain a stable, market-leading position within
the industry, and to uphold the trust it has gained as a reliable,
experienced provider of biometric technologies.
About Cognitec
Cognitec develops market-leading face recognition technologies and
applications for enterprise and government customers around the world.
In various independent evaluation tests, our FaceVACS® software has
proven to be the premier technology available on the market. Cognitec's
portfolio includes products for facial image database search, recorded
video investigation, real-time video screening and people analytics,
border control, ICAO compliant photo capturing and facial image quality
assessment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005417/en/
